Ssegirinya asks court to address orders to prisons in writing

Detained legislator Muhammad Ssegirinya has asked the grade one magistrate in Masaka to put into writing- her orders towards prison authorities in Luzira and Kigo where they are held together with another Member of Parliament (MP) Allan Ssewanyana.

“Maybe that is when they will enforce your order. My health is deteriorating. I do not know whether there will be anyone to educate my children when I die,” Ssegirinya pleaded as the MPs Tuesday appeared before grade one Magistrate Grace Wakooli on charges of murder.

Already faced with at least seven counts, the duo were last month committed to high court on charges of murder, terrorism, attempted murder, and abetting terrorism.

“Besides denied access to specialized treatment despite court orders,” Ssegirinya told court “he is imprisoned where he is not even allowed to see sunshine.”

“I am not even allowed to go for prayers with my fellow Muslim inmates. I pray that my rights are not violated,” the Kawempe North MP Ssegirinya pleaded.

Lead prosecutor Richard Birivumbuka stressed that Ssegirinya’s detention in a special room “rather indicates that he receives special treatment being MP.”

Prosecution alleges that the duo participated in the killing of Joseph Bwanika on August 3 at Kisekka B Village, Kisekka Sub-county in Lwengo District.

On December 7, Mr Birivumbuka asked for court adjournment reasoning that investigations over the accusations are incomplete.

In response, the accused’s lawyer Shamim Malende told court that the State should expedite investigations “given the situation in which her clients are in.”

In court, Ms Malende also said she is barred by prison authorities from holding physical engagements with her clients only made available on phone.

Mr Birivumbuka refuted stating: “It’s evident that the defence lawyer is given chance to speak to her people on phone. Maybe not allowing her to enter happens when she visits on a wrong day or when the time of visits is over.”

Magistrate Wakooli said she has no powers to officially write to prison authorities since she is sitting in for Her worship Christine Nantege.

She reminded prison authorities that they are under obligation to uphold and respect human rights of all prisoners.

The magistrate subsequently ordered that detained MPs be allowed to practice religion and access to their relatives and lawyers.