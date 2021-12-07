Ssegirinya asks court to address orders to prisons in writing

Kawempe North Member of Parliament (MP) Muhammad Ssegirinya cries while virtually submitting in court from prison on December 7. PHOTO/GERTRUDE MUTYABA

By  GERTRUDE MUTYABA

What you need to know:

  • “Besides denied access to specialized treatment in private facilities despite court orders,” Ssegirinya told court “he is imprisoned where he is not even allowed to see sunshine.”
  • Magistrate Wakooli said she has no powers to officially write to prison authorities since she is sitting in for Her worship Christine Nantege.

Detained legislator Muhammad Ssegirinya has asked the grade one magistrate in Masaka to put into writing- her orders towards prison authorities in Luzira and Kigo where they are held together with another Member of Parliament (MP) Allan Ssewanyana.

