Ssegirinya released on bail

By Denis Edema More by this Author

Kawempe North MP aspirant, Mr Muhammed Ssegirinya who was arrested last Thursday at Nalufenya police post in Jinja before he was remanded to prison for allegedly inciting violence has been released on bail.

Mr Ssegirinya, a National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer on Monday appeared before Jinja Grade One Magistrate, Ms Happy Ann Kyomuhangi who granted him a noncash bail of Shs1m. He’s expected to return to court on December 15, 2020.

His lawyers Ms Shamim Malende and Mr Muwada Nkunyingi told this reporter that Ssegirinya who had been remanded to Bugembe prison in Jinja District was released and given a go ahead to conduct his campaigns.

“Our client has been granted court bail today in Jinja court and he is now a free man to conduct his campaigns. We are waiting for December 15, 2020 for what the court will decide,” said Ms Malende.

Ssegirinya is charged with inciting violence through his Facebook account.

Ssegirinya was arrested at Nalufenya police station in Jinja, where Bobi Wine had been detained, while streaming the events live on his Facebook.