Ssegirinya supporters to hold protest run

Kawempe North local leaders have organized a protest run in a call to government to free detained legislator Mohammad Ssegirinya and his Makindye West colleague, Allan Ssewanyana.

Organizers have planned the the Mohammad Ssegirinya run for December 17 at 10 am starting from Kawempe ku ttano to Ttula, through Bwaise and back to Kawempe.

“That this is going to be a peaceful run. We don’t expect government antagonism. Police should instead offer protection,” Makerere III representative Mohammad Nsubuga, Makerere said during a press conference held at Bwaise on Wednesday morning.

Nsubuga said they target at least 600, 000 people who will all wear a white T-shirt with a Mohammad Ssegirinya photo and name. Each T-Shirt is priced at Shs1, 000.

Kanyanya Councillor Ali Ssenkunda said that local beneficiaries of Ssegirinya’s initiatives are now deprived of free services.

“Our mothers and the sick who were receiving maternity services Kawempe North Hospital- and other treatments are now all victims of the politically motivated charges against their leader. It is absurd that Ssegirinya has been released thrice but has been rearrested or denied freedom from prison,” Ssenkunda said.

Councillor Rashid Sserunjogi of Bwaise 1 to Kawempe Division asked all Kawempe North voters to participate in the upcoming run.

“Our MP has always exhibited solidarity. He is always there for people. It is upon us now to participate in the Mohammad Ssegirinya ‘sympathy’ run,” Sserunjogi said.

But deputy Kampala Police spokesperson Luke Oweyesigire warned that participants risk facing the law unless they are cleared by authorities.