Ssegona vows to take on NUP's Walukaga in Busiro East

Two days after the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) announced its parliamentary flag bearers in the 2026 elections, Mr Medard Lubega Ssegona has announced that he would run as an independent against the NUP choice.

He lost the NUP ticket for Busiro East MP to musician and Kyengera Mayor, Mr Mathias Walukaga, as he sought fourth term.

Mr Ssegona, a lawyer, made a sharp declaration on Wednesday at his home in Naggalabi, Wakiso, after three hours of joint consultations with the electorates.

"I am contesting as an Independent in the 2026 General Election," Mr Ssegona said. "I will soon launch my manifesto and unveil my comprehensive program for the Busiro East people. Our mandate is to ensure we remove President Museveni, who wants to turn Uganda into a monarchy."

Mr Ssegona stated that despite contesting as an independent, he would support Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, the NUP presidential flag bearer for Uganda's president in the 2026 polls. He added that he would have the choice to support any member of any political party and independents at different levels.

Upon his defeat, Mr. Ssegona failed to appeal to the NUP-set tribunal to seek redress, instead announcing he would contest as an Independent. He joins Mr Allan Ssewanyana, the incumbent NUP Makindye West MP who lost the party ticket to Ms Zahara Luyirika, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) speaker.

Other notable incumbents denied the honour include Mr Derrick Nyeko of Makindye East, replaced by Mr Ali Nganda Mulyanyama; Mityana District Woman MP Ms Joyce Bagala, replaced by Ms Proscovia Mukisa, alias Nabbosa; Rubaga South MP Mr Aloysius Mukasa, replaced by Ms Eugenia Nassolo; and Mr Wakayima Musoke of Nansana Municipality, replaced by Mr Zambaali Bulasiyo Mukasa, a former journalist.

Dr Abed Bwanika and Mr Mathias Mpuuga were dropped in favour of Mr Patrick Kuteesa for Kimanya Kabonera and Lubowa Ssebina Gyaviira for Nyendo-Mukungwe, respectively.

The declining trend

Mr Ssegona is a former member of the Democratic Party bloc (DP-bloc) who joined the NUP camp in the 2021 elections, with a team where most of them have now defected. His relationship with NUP started to decline last year after he failed to oppose the Shs1.7 billion service award saga that was awarded to the former leader of the opposition, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, and the other three benchmark commissioners.

Amid controversy, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the leader of the opposition, drafted a list to correct signatures to impeach Mr Mpuuga as the opposition commissioner, but Ssegona and some members of NUP did not sign. That led NUP to withdraw Mpuuga from the parliamentary commissioner due to lack of transparency and corruption, something that Ssegona criticised.

Although Mpuuga was replaced by Francis Zaake, it was rejected by parliament. In the last NUP Central Executive Committee (CEC), Mr Ssegona also tried to contest against Mr Robert Kyagulanyi as NUP president but was unsuccessful.

The NUP constitution deters its members from contesting as independents against the party flag bearers; the decision leaves NUP supporters divided, which is a big shortfall in the 2026 elections.



