Ssekadde: Bishop who taught self-reliance

Over the weekend, Bishop Emeritus of Namirembe Diocese, Samuel Balagadde Ssekadde attended a burial in Nyabushozi, Western Uganda.

Others in attendance, including retired Bishop Patrick Tugume Tusingwire of North Kigezi Diocese, noted that Bishop Ssekadde seemed to be in good health.

“He delivered his message and apologised for needing to rush to another engagement,” Bishop Tusingwire recalled, adding, “To me, he looked fine.”

However, on Monday, news of Bishop Ssekadde’s death sent shockwaves through the clergy and those who knew him. Bishop Ssekadde passed away at Kisubi Hospital, on Entebbe Road in Wakiso District.

While the exact cause of death has not been made public, family, friends, and the wider church community are mourning the loss of a man who dedicated his life to serving the Church.

Ssekadde served as Bishop of Namirembe Diocese from 1994 to 2009, leaving a lasting impact on the Church of Uganda.

Known for his visionary leadership, he encouraged fellow clergy to pursue self-sufficiency through self-help schemes, to ensure financial security in retirement. In a 2021 interview with the Daily Monitor, Bishop Ssekadde reiterated his belief that clergy should not face financial struggles after retirement.

This philosophy of self-reliance resonated with many of his colleagues. Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Samuel Kazimba Mugalu paid tribute to Ssekadde, saying, “Bishop Ssekadde was a visionary leader with many ideas for building up the Church. He will be greatly missed as a teacher and a dedicated servant of God.”

Bishop Tusingwire also fondly remembered Bishop Ssekadde’s patient approach to handling Church matters. “He was committed to the call of his Church. I admired how he approached issues—slowly but surely,” Tusingwire said.

Retired Assistant Bishop of Kampala Diocese Eliphaz Maari reflected on their friendship and Bishop Ssekadde’s generosity.

“I will miss his jokes and our friendship. He once bailed me out of a financial difficulty,” Bishop Maari shared.

Retired Bishop Yona Mwesigwa Katoneene of West Ankole Diocese remembered Bishop Ssekadde as a humble and respectful man of faith.

“We were together recently in July during a retreat in Lweza, and he made insightful contributions. He seemed healthy, so when I heard about his death, I was shocked,” Bishop Katoneene said.

Bishop Ssekadde was also known for his devotion to his family, especially his wife, whom he often praised for her patience and support throughout their marriage.

Together, they raised both biological and adopted children and many who knew the couple noted the strength of their bond. Rev Keziah Nakkazi of St Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe described Bishop Ssekadde as a father figure, even to those outside his immediate family.

Retired Bishop Edward Muhima of North Kigezi Diocese expressed grief over the loss of his close friend.

“My heart is bleeding. I was completely knocked down when I heard he had died. I didn’t know he was unwell,” Muhima said.

“Ssekadde was a personal friend before we even became clergy men. Back then, we were students together at Bishop Tucker College, now Uganda Christian University (UCU). Upon graduation and ordination, we remained good friends and the things I got to learn about him were that he was straightforward when he spoke. He did not mince his words and was also a truthful man. His no was no and his yes was yes,” Mr Muhima said before concluding that he would miss him dearly.

Who was Bishop Ssekadde

l He was born in 1941. l He attended Mengo Primary School and Kings College Budo before pursuing theological studies at Bishop Tucker Theological College, now called Uganda Christian University (UCU) in Mukono District.

Ssekadde was ordained as a priest in 1967. l Throughout his ministry, he served in various parishes in several leadership positions across Namirembe Diocese until his death.