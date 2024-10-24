Ssekikubo dares land-grabbing accusers to provide evidence

Outspoken Lwemiyaga County legislator, Mr Theodore Ssekikubo, has promised to resign from Parliament if his political rivals provide evidence implicating him in land grabbing in the area.

"I challenge those people who accuse me of land grabbing to adduce evidence, even if it is five acres which Ssekikubo grabbed from any resident. I am ready and prepared to step down as a people's representative," Ssekikubo said while addressing his constituents at Kyembogo Village on October 23.

During a meeting at Ntuusi Sub County in Lwemiyaga Sub County in Sembabule District last Wednesday which was organised by the deputy chairperson of the Patriotic League of Uganda Michael Nuwagira alias Toyota, Ms Kabatsi, Gen Rwashande , Gen Phinehas Katirima, Ms Grace Mwesigye, a councillor representing Bulongo Sub County accused Mr Ssekikubo of conniving with the office of the Resident District Commissioner and police officers to evict people from their land.

The controversy centres on a 623-acre piece of land at Ntyazo Village, Nyabitanga Sub County, where Ssekikubo purchased 180 acres from Mzee Cresensio Mukasa Bagaruhayo. The family of the late Ezekiel Rwankanyuzi accuses Ssekikubo of abandoning them in their quest to reclaim the land.

However, Ssekikubo maintains he bought the land after establishing Bagaruhayo's ownership through a lengthy court battle.

"I brokered negotiations for Bagaruhayo to give 300 acres to Rwankanyuzi's family, but they rejected the offer," he explained.

Mzee Bagaruhayo corroborated Ssekikubo's account, stating, "I sold 180 acres to Ssekikubo, and he paid for it. Those with claims should go to court."

Mr Ssekikubo also criticised his political rival, Ms Joy Kabatsi, for allegedly using the land dispute to gain political capital ahead of the 2026 general elections.

"If Ms Kabatsi wants to contest again in Lwemiyaga, let her come and feel the heat rather than making wild allegations against me."

Ms Kabatsi countered that the issue is not about politics but about protecting residents' land rights.

"It is true I am going to stand against him in the next election, but the issue of him evicting our people from their land has persisted for so long," she said.