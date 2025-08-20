Ssekikubo to contest as independent after losing NRM flag

Outspoken Lwemiyaga County legislator Theodore Ssekikubo has declared that he will stand as an independent candidate in next year’s general election after losing the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag to retired military officer Brig. Emmanuel Rwashande in the July 17 NRM primaries.

Although Ssekikubo challenged Rwashande’s victory at the NRM Elections Disputes Tribunal, his petition was dismissed on Tuesday, August 19 for lack of merit.

According to the NRM Electoral Commission, Rwashande won with 16,358 votes against Ssekikubo’s 8,702. Edmond Bwiire came third with 960 votes, Ms Kabatsi received 473 votes, and Jacob Kato got 11 votes.

Both Ssekikubo and Kabatsi claim the exercise was marred by bribery, rigging, voter disenfranchisement, and violence allegedly orchestrated by soldiers.

Explaining the dismissal, the Tribunal noted that although the petitioners claimed that more than 20 polling stations were ignored during voting, investigations revealed valid declaration of results forms for many of the cited stations, some signed by Ssekikubo and Kabatsi’s agents.

“In some instances, the petitioners won in the very stations claimed as non-voting, undermining their allegation,” the ruling reads in part.

Speaking to journalists in Sembabule on Wednesday, Ssekikubo, who has represented the area since 2001, said his strong grassroots support gives him confidence of victory.

“The people of Lwemiyaga endured all the intimidation and beatings from soldiers and voted for me overwhelmingly, but our victory was stolen. I am coming as an independent candidate and I will win and go back to Parliament. Let Rwashande have the flag; he will reap nothing with his flag at the end of the day,” he said.

Rwashande, former chief of civil-military cooperation in the UPDF, has full backing from Michael Nuwagira, a.k.a Toyota, vice-chairperson of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), a political mobilization outfit formed by First Son and Chief of Defense Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba. He also enjoys support from retired Maj. Gen. Phinehas Katirima, who recently won the Sembabule District NRM chairperson seat.

Makes U-turn on quitting NRM

In his remarks, Ssekikubo retracted a statement he made in a Tuesday interview that he had quit NRM, insisting he remains a party member but faces opposition from a small clique of “NRM newcomers” trying to push him out.

“That group which found me in NRM is pushing me to the edge, forgetting that I am number 86 on the list of those who formed the party. I am not saying I will die in NRM, but I am not going to allow this clique of self-seekers to celebrate my suffering and that of my people,” he added.

After the tribunal ruling, Rwashande urged all contestants, including Ssekikubo, to join him, promising visible transformation in the constituency within a year.

“Ssekikubo has been telling people that I am too old to serve my people. I am going to prove to him that in one year there will be transformation in Lwemiyaga, which he has failed to achieve in the past 25 years,” he said.

Apart from Rwashande, youthful Isaac Museveni of the National Unity Platform (NUP) is also eyeing Ssekikubo’s seat, with more aspirants expected to join the race.

Ssekikubo, 56, seeks a sixth term in Parliament in 2026. He first entered politics in 2001, defeating former MP Sam Rwakoojo. In 2021, he beat former junior transport minister Joy Kabatsi with 8,527 votes against her 5,649. Edmond Bwiire (Ind) had 4,196 votes, and Paul Ziridamu (NUP) got 384 votes.

In the 2016 general election, Ssekikubo polled 9,272 votes, defeating Patrick Nkalubo (Ind) with 8,074 votes, Wilber Nahweera (FDC) with 157 votes, and Andrew Nankunda (Ind) with 68 votes.