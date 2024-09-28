Ssemakadde elected new Uganda Law Society president

Human rights activist and lawyer, Isaac Kimaze Ssemakadde has been elected as the new Uganda Law Society (ULS) president with 2,101 votes, beating his opponent, Isaac Atukunda who got 898 votes.

He replaces Mr Bernard Oundo for a one-year term.

At least 2,999 lawyers cast their votes during the ULS Annual General meeting at Speke Resort, Munyonyo on September 28.

Ssemakadde will be taking over from Mr Oundo who concluded his second term as ULS president since 2022.

In his victory speech, Ssemakadde thanked his supporters and promised to fight for the “underdog” lawyers.

"We are at a point where advocates shy away from everything and they even promote shyness as a value or virtue. But now we are back on track. Ssemakadde and the executive he leads have one client now, which is the bar. Call me at 3am and report the dimwits, rotten tomatoes and the dead wood," he said.

Mr Ssemakadde who is known for being assertive and outspoken also promised to tackle unemployment, corruption and inequality that has marred the justice system in Uganda.

"These people told me they brought problems to you and you were a sissy, that's your legacy," he gestured to the outgoing president, Mr Oundo.

His campaign slogan "Back to the roots for decolonization", speaks to his character and nature of activism which implies that there will be a radical revival of the rule of law for a free legal system that works for all Ugandans.

The self-proclaimed legal rebel is the executive director of the Legal Brains Trust, a public interest law firm based in Kampala, Uganda.

He earned the legal rebel name from his rebellious nature and non-conformity with things he believes are unjust in society.

Despite his continued activism against injustices as a result of governance gaps and respect for the rule of law, he has equally faced criticism regarding his free style way of life.

His supporters were clad in black jumpsuits at the voting grounds as they paraded placards bearing his picture and jubilated awaiting the victory sound.

Mr Robert Mwanje, a lawyer and one of Ssemakadde's friends, described him as a brilliant grounded learned colleague.

"He is an assertive brilliant person. If he wants something, he will go for it and what he stands for, he will always do his best to achieve it. So it's not a surprise that he has really won the election," he said.

Mr Ssemakadde is also known for his use of colourful language that he uses to put his point across and has directly spoken to power including key figures like the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Justice Jane Frances Abodo and Justice Musa Ssekaana among others.