Ssemambo elected new Muslim lawyers president

Uganda Muslim Lawyers Association (UMLAS) has elected Counsel Rashid Ssemambo as the president of their umbrella body that brings together Muslim lawyers in the country.

Mr Ssemambo was unopposed in the elections held at Hotel Africana on October 8.

Speaking to voters after the elections, Mr Ssemambo vowed to move the association to greater heights by bringing all stakeholders on board.

“I know it is never easy to lead people especially the learned lawyers but I promised to do my best as a leader because any society or community is as effective and transformative as the quality of its leadership,” Ssemambo said.

Ssemambo underlined the importance of unity among Muslim lawyers saying it is the cornerstone of success.

“We are challenged by the ongoing encounter of disunity as the Muslim community in the country and it is quite ironic that while the Quran tells us to join together on one rope, we are deeply divided,” he said

He also urged Muslims in the country to build competency so that they can compete on the national and international job market saying sympathy is no longer sustainable.

“We must focus on marketing competency because it translates into value. The first verse which was revealed to Prophet Muhammad was instructing him to read and this means we must seek for knowledge for us to shine,” Mr Ssemambo said.

He appealed to Muslim lawyers to share ideas on how to source funds for the association so that they can start supporting those who are vulnerable.

“A Muslim lawyer cannot be the one to mortgage a client’s land title or deny bail to a suspect because he or she has not given you money,” Mr Ssemambo said.

Mr Ssemambo also encouraged Muslim lawyers to have integrity saying it is one of the reasons some of them have not been appointed in the Judiciary and other government departments.

“I am wondering what is dividing us to the extent that even in these elections it plays out. Is it to get a lot of money or praise? My humble prayer is that let us ignore what divides us and focus on the things that bind us together,” Ssemambo said

The Outgoing UMLAS president Ali Kankaka said during their three-year tenure, they had registered significant strides although the association has a long way to go to achieve its vision and mission.

He tasked the new cabinet to continue tracking the Kadhi courts bill to professionalise them, saying this will enhance access to justice and also create more employment opportunities for the young lawyers.

“The kadhi courts are now operating informally which is impeding access to justice for the Muslim families and we need to have the bill passed. We talked to the Attorney General and he is positive about it,” he said.

UMLAS Chief Executive Officer, Mr Siraje Katantazi revealed that they have since introduced the UMLAS education service and they have already secured 10-acres of land to construct a first class school based on the Islamic principles.

UMLAS outgoing treasurer said the association lacks sufficient funds for its operations.

“I encourage members to endeavor to pay the subscription so that the association can manage its affairs,” Ms Nakibuuka said. She noted that the association only has Shs2 million in its bank account.

About Ssemambo

Mr Ssemambo is a distinguished lawyer with thirteen years of advancing expertise in private legal practice, financial management and international transactions.

In 2020, he was among the candidates that vied for the Uganda Law Society (ULS) presidency in which Bernard Oundo emerged the winner.