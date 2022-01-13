Ssembuya to be buried on Friday

Christopher Columbus Ssembuya

By  JAMES KABENGWA

What you need to know:

  • The entrepreneur started a number of companies including Sembule Steel Mills, Sembule Commercial Bank, among others. 

Between the 1970s and 2000, Christopher Columbus Ssembuya became a household name in Uganda due to his various business exploits.
Ssembuya, together with his brother Wilberforce Buwule, started various companies under the name Sembule , which was a combination of their names.
Sadly, Ssembuya passed away on Tuesday after collapsing in his house. He was 85.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.