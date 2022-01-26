Ssemogerere installed as 4th Kampala Archbishop 

Archbishop Paul Ssemogere is escorted through a heavily guarded convoy as he leaves the Luweero-Wakiso trans-border wetland for Lubaga Cathedral in Kampala for his installation as Kampala Archbishop yesterday. PHOTOS / DAN WANDERA / MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI 

By  ESTHER OLUKA  &  Dan Wandera

What you need to know:

  • The 65-year-old, who arrived at Rubaga Cathedral at exactly 10am, received a heroic welcome accompanied by solemn prayers and ululation from the congregation as the joint Rubaga Cathedral choir that played melodious hymns.

The new Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere was yesterday installed amid pomp and grandeur at Rubaga Cathedral.

