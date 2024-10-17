Ssenyonyi slams LoP Bill, warns of fragmentation

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, has dismissed a Bill that seeks to provide for the election of the LoP.

The proposals are contained in the Administration of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2024 that was moved by Mityana South County Member of Parliament (MP) Richard Lumu.

The Bill also seeks to among others, provide for the election of other key positions reserved for the Opposition in Parliament.

However, when Mr Ssenyonyi appeared before the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs committee on Wednesday, he had no kind words for the advocates of the Bill and reasoned that it would weaken the said office and therefore damage efforts to practice democracy in the country.

Mr Ssenyonyi told the committee that the legislation if endorsed, will further fragment the Opposition hence making it harder to objectively make government accountable.

“Election of the leaders on the Opposition side of Parliament by members would make the Opposition prone to fragmentation. When Opposition members in Parliament are forced to compete for leadership positions, it can lead to divisions and weaken their collective ability to unite and hold the ruling government accountable,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

He added: “A fragmented Opposition is less effective in presenting a united front, which is crucial for influencing legislative outcomes and ensuring that diverse viewpoints are represented.”

He also claimed that the proposed legislation targets him instead of bettering the governance in the country. The LoP didn’t explain why Mr Lumu would target him.

He went on to state the same proposed law would also dismantle the existing systems that keep the government in check and accountable for how resources are spent.

“Election of the Leader of the Opposition by members of the Opposition in Parliament has significant implications for our democratic process. While the notion of voting for the LoP may seem democratic in theory, it presents several challenges that could undermine the effectiveness, accountability, and stability of our parliamentary system,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

Mr Ssenyonyi's fears align with those of his party, National Unity Platform (NUP) party, which were presented to the same committee on Tuesday by the top leadership.

“Tomorrow it may not be me occupying this office, but it is important that we do not emasculate whoever the occupant of the office is. The mover of this Bill says the Bill is intended for the good of the Opposition,” he said, adding, “But as I have been observing, all Opposition political parties have disregarded this proposed amendment, saying it is not in any way relevant. So which Opposition is the mover of the Bill talking about?”

The chairperson of the committee, Mr Stephen Baka, notified Mr Ssenyonyi that the once approved, the Bill would come into effect in the 12th Parliament.

“The mover while talking to us indicated that he would want this Bill to start in the next term. I think that also allays your fears that the Bill isn’t strategically targeting you, because he said it here,” Mr Baka said.

Similarly, the Kampala Woman MP, Ms Shamim Malende, asked Mr Ssenyonyi to explain why he felt targeted.

“I would like to find out whether Lumu consulted your office being that you are his leader. Whether the LoP has interacted with Lumu on the Bill before this date. I want it to be on record whether the LoP believes that the Lumu Bill is actually targeting him as the sitting Leader of Opposition,” Ms Malende inquired.

In response, Mr Ssenyonyi said: “Usually when somebody is moving a Bill on behalf of particular stakeholders, they will consult. I saw him reaching out to political parties because he said, he was doing this for the good of the political parties.”

He added: “Each of the parties told him not to go ahead with the Bill, but he still went ahead anyway. On the question of whether I am being targeted, if it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, it most probably is a duck.”

Since Mr Lumu was cleared and embarked on processing the Administration of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2024, many of the stakeholders who appeared before the committee on the matter trashed the draft law.

The Bill also seeks to create ground upon which the LoP is dislodged from office and also have all members proposed to serve in the shadow cabinet to be vetted and approved by the Opposition-leaning lawmakers.