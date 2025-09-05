Ssewanyana, Mulyanyama to butt heads in Makindye West

There is a common adage that a week is a long time in politics, highlighting how quickly political situations can change, and this can be said about the Makindye West parliamentary race. By this time last year, it seemed unlikely that the biggest Opposition party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), was going to give its Makindye West flag to the incumbent, Mr Allan Ssewanyana. Ms Zahrah Luyirika, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Speaker, was primed to get it. Fast forward to today, and Ms Luyirika’s decision to seek NUP’s endorsement in the race for the Kampala District Woman Representative (DWR) in Parliament seems to have blown the Makindye West race wide open, with Mr Ssewanyana now having hope.

Mr Ssewanyana has been the Makindye West legislator since 2016 when he replaced Opposition doyen Hussein Kyanjo, who has since died. Although not ideologically grounded like Kyanjo, Mr Ssewanyana, a former sports presenter, had endeared himself to the Opposition supporters during his five-year stint as councillor for Makindye West. His moment of bravery came in 2013 when a coalition of National Resistance Movement (NRM) and Democratic Party (DP) councillors converged at City Hall to impeach Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago over alleged misconduct. Mr Ssewanyana was among the few councillors who tried their best to stop the process—and his efforts included stepping on the table to forcibly show then Minister of Kampala, Mr Frank Tumwebaze, a court order that was halting the meeting. Although the idea of standing on the table was deemed a stunt, it would later prove crucial when Mr Lukwago challenged the impeachment in court.

In nullifying the impeachment process, Justice Lydia Mugambe cited Mr Ssewanyana’s stepping on the table as the fact that showed that Minister Tumwebaze had received a court order and just decided to ignore it—an act the judge said was contempt of court orders. Ever since Makindye West was created in the run to the Constituent Assembly (CA) elections, it had been represented by two Muslims—Yusuf Nsubuga Nsambu and Kyanjo—in the House. But in 2016, Mr Ssewanyana, who stood on a DP ticket, ended that tradition. With the backing of Mr Lukwago, he won with 37,554 votes. Mr Achilles Lubega of the NRM polled 12,887 votes to finish second. Kyanjo’s son, Farouq Hussein Kyanjo, came third with 7,706 votes.

Lukwago factor

During his first term, Mr Ssewanyana didn’t exactly take the House by storm Kyanjo-style. He, nevertheless, always showed bravery. For instance, he was among the legislators who former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga suspended during the chaos that characterised the removal of presidential age limits in 2017. Mr Ssewanyana had also come to the rescue of Mr Lukwago when rogue elements—said to have been supporters of Gen Kale Kayihura, the police chief then—besieged the Makindye Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Lukwago was among the private lawyers who had instituted charges against Gen Kayihura and seven other senior police officers relating to the police’s brutalisation of Dr Kizza Besigye’s supporters and onlookers. When news broke out that the magisterial court had been besieged, Mr Ssewanyana made a proposal to Mr Lukwago. Since the court was found in his jurisdiction, the apprentice told the master, mobilising Mr Ssewanyana’s gang to counter that of Gen Kayihura wouldn’t take much. Wary of a bloodbath, the idea wasn’t entertained. The apprentice had, however, proved how loyal he was to Mr Lukwago.

This loyalty would be tested in 2020 when Mr Ssewanyana followed many Opposition politicians in Buganda to join NUP; yet Mr Lukwago decided to take an opposite direction in joining the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC). During the campaigns, Mr Ssewanyana broke with his new party and told his constituents that when it comes to the Lord Mayor position, they should vote for Mr Lukwago, not NUP’s flag-bearer, Ms Nabilah Naggayi Ssempala. This was seen as a betrayal by NUP diehards, but still, Mr Ssewanyana managed to retain his Makindye West seat. He stormed to victory with 18,116 votes, while NRM’s Achilles Lubega, who emerged second, got only 4,358 votes.

Vulnerable?

This current term has, however, been a nightmare for Mr Ssewanyana, having spent a huge chunk of it in prison. He battled murder and terrorism charges together with former Kawempe North legislator, Muhammad Ssegirinya, who has since died. Once the two came out of prison, they faced accusations from NUP diehards of striking a deal with the regime. As accusations were being thrown at him, Ssewanyana stayed clear of NUP activities. In fact, it seemed like his days as a NUP legislator were numbered. Mr Ssewanyana further damaged his relationship with NUP honchos when he backed Mr Alex Luswa, Ssegirinya’s former aide, to replace his former boss in the Kawempe by-election. NUP had fronted the eventual winner, Mr Erias Luyimbazi Nalukoola, but Mr Ssewanyana insisted that Mr Luswa was Ssegirinya’s choice.

“During our stint in prison, Ssegirinya told me that in case he dies, he would want Luswa to replace him as the Kawempe North MP,” Mr Ssewanyana explained his decision to back Luswa’s parliamentary bid. Yet two months ago, it seems Mr Ssewanyana found his way into the good books of NUP’s leadership. This was after he backed the claims of Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, that Mr Mathias Mpuuga, the Nyendo-Mukungwe legislator, allegedly had a hand in the jailing of Ssegirinya and himself. Mr Mpuuga has since denied the claims and threatened to sue both Mr Kyagulanyi and Mr Ssegirinya. “He needs help—medical or otherwise,” Mr Mpuuga said of Mr Kyagulanyi.

The chasing pack

While Mr Ssewanyana tried his best to get into bed with the NUP leadership, several NUP members have pitched to replace him. Key among them is Mr Ali Nganda Mulyanyama, who has been serving as the Makindye Division Mayor. Mr Mulyanyama was interested in challenging Mr Erias Lukwago for the Kampala Lord Mayorship, but once NUP leadership allocated that task to Mr Ronald Balimwezo, the outgoing Nakawa East legislator, he shifted his focus to Makindye West. “I have served Makindye for 10 years and I believe now I can move on,” he said. “I’m the best they can have in Makindye West. I’m well-versed with Makindye more than any of the people.

Another NUP member, who has thrown his hat into this race is Mr David Musiri. For him, his greatest strength is the bond he has struck with NUP’s foot soldiers, having been in and out of jail on politically-related offences. “It’s time for the young people. I have been in and out of jail, and I have not stopped challenging the regime,” Mr Musiri said when he returned the nomination application to the NUP headquarters. Mr Musiri has gone through a lot, including taking eight years to complete a bachelor’s degree in commerce, whose duration is normally four years. “I was suspended more than twice for leading demonstrations against the tuition hike at Makerere University,” he explained the reason as to why it took him almost a decade to complete a course. “I suffered with school fees throughout my life in school. I wouldn’t allow such an increment.”

Mr Ssewanyana, Mr Musiri and Mr Mulyanyama are gauged against the leadership of Kyanjo, who died in 2023 after years of struggling with an ailment. The ailment didn’t allow him to express his impressive oratory skills or remember his lived experiences during the two terms he was Makindye West lawmaker. Kyanjo would never shy away from expressing what he believed was Buganda Kingdom’s interest. That was the case in the 2007 Buganda Conference hosted in New Jersey, USA. Kyanjo said it was about time for Buganda to secede if it was not granted federal status. Kyanjo, born in 1960 in the central district of Bukomansimbi, formally part of Masaka, used this chance to openly call for secession “because all key positions in the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government were dominated by Westerners”, in which President Museveni emerged.

Kyanjo also insisted that Buganda should break away because it was being disrespected by the central government and its wealth was being allegedly pillaged by those in power. “We are part of Uganda as part of the agreement that was aimed at keeping us together in harmony. The major components were that we must be respected, we must be peaceful, and we must not be cheated. I don’t see any of these happening now,” Kyanjo said. Kyanjo characterised Bunyoro Ankole, Bunyoro, Tooro, and Kigezi sub-regions as a single “super sub-region”, which dominates positions in the Cabinet and other government institutions and departments.



