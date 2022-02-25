Ssewanyana, Ssegirinya week away from receiving bail

Jailed Opposition MPs Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) and Muhammad Ssegirinya in court recently. PHOTO/ FILE 

By  Anthony Wesaka

Jailed Opposition MPs Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) and Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) are eight days away from benefiting from automatic release on bail as provided for by the Constitution.
After the eight days, they will have clocked the constitutional 180 days on remand without trial in which a suspect facing capital offences is entitled to be released on mandatory bail, also known as court bond or automatic bail.

