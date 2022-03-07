SSP Nixon Agasirwe released on bail after spending four years on remand

Former commander of Police Special Operations, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nixon Agasirwe, has been released after spending four years on remand at Makindye Military Barracks. PHOTO/ JULIET KIGONGO

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • The State alleges that on October 25, 2013, at Kamengo in Mpigi District on Masaka Road, the suspects, while in unlawful possession of firearms and grenades, ordinarily a monopoly of defence forces, conveyed Lt Mutabazi without his consent to the government of Rwanda.

Former commander of Police Special Operations, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nixon Agasirwe, who is accused of aiding and abetting kidnaps of Rwandan refugees, has been released on bail after spending four years on remand at Makindye Military Barracks.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.