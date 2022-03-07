SSP Nixon Agasirwe released on bail after spending four years on remand

Former commander of Police Special Operations, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nixon Agasirwe, who is accused of aiding and abetting kidnaps of Rwandan refugees, has been released on bail after spending four years on remand at Makindye Military Barracks.

SSP Agasirwe was arrested on October 24, 2017 and charged before the General Court Martial on February 13, 2018 with unlawful possession of ammunition. He was returned to the same court in August the same year and charged together with his former boss, Gen Edward Kale Kayihura, the former Inspector General of Police and ten others with aiding and abetting kidnapping.

His co-accused include Col. Ndahura Atwooki, Herbert Muhangi, Patrick Muramira and Jonas Ayebaza. Others are Joel Aguma, James Magada, Benon Atwebembeire, Abel Tumukunde and Faisal Katende Amon Kwarisiima, all police officers. They were charged alongside a Rwandan national, Rene Rutagungira and a Congolese, Pacifique Mugenga Bahati alias Ilunga Monga.

The General Court Martial based in Makindye, Kampala on Monday (March 7, 2022) granted bail to Agasirwe , the only suspect who had been left in jail.

The State alleges that on October 25, 2013, at Kamengo in Mpigi District on Masaka Road, the suspects, while in unlawful possession of firearms and grenades, ordinarily a monopoly of defence forces, conveyed Lt Mutabazi without his consent to the government of Rwanda.

Prosecution further alleges that on the same day, the group also conveyed Jackson Karemeera, also known as Ndinga.

Lt Mutabazi, a member of President Kagame’s Republican Guard, was allegedly kidnapped in Kampala by security personnel and handed over to his home government.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment.





