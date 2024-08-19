Stable hydropower key for industrialization, says UIRI chief

The executive director of the Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI), Prof Charles Kwesiga, has emphasized need for stable hydro power supply if industrialization is to take root in Uganda.

“Without stable hydropower supply in the country, industrialization will not be possible. In the Kigezi region the situation is worse because hydropower is on and off and this situation cannot attract investment in industrialization,” Prof Kwesiga said on Monday at the opening of a two-day stakeholder engagement on Irish potato value chain.

The event was organized by Kabale University and the United Nations Development program (UNDP) at the institution’s campus in Kabale Town.

Prof Kwesiga also called for proper understanding of value addition to allow community transformation from subsistence farming to the money economy.

"Why should we continue to consume potato crisps imported from the United States of America and toothpicks from Europe yet we have plenty of Irish potato and bamboo forests in Uganda? Value addition must be well understood right from farm level, processing and marketing and there must be efficiency at every stage," Prof Charles Kwesiga highlighted.

He reasoned that Ugandans must do their best to utilize both natural resources and agricultural produce by creating viable enterprises using appropriate technologies and affordable finances to build a strong entrepreneurship base for national development.

“Lack of entrepreneurship acumen among Ugandans is the reason why foreigners take advantage to own supermarkets and other related retail businesses. This missing gap must be fixed by Ugandans by involving themselves in this kind of trade,” Prof Kwesiga added.

The UNDP team leader for inclusive growth and innovations portfolio, Fred Innocent, pledged the agency’s commitment towards building resilience in fighting poverty to accelerate impactful development through fostering innovations.

Kabale University vice chancellor Prof Joy Kwesiga hailed the UNDP for establishing a Shs900m business incubation center at the institution.

“We are grateful to the partnership with UNDP and the Uganda Industrial Research Institute on promoting innovations and skills development and I am sure this will not only benefit the Kabale university community but the farmers and entrepreneurs in the entire Kigezi region that are interested in Irish Potato value addition,” Prof Joy Kwesiga noted.