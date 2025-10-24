Stage set for 2026 House contest

The Electoral Commission (EC) Thursday closed nominations for parliamentary contenders setting the stage for the highly anticipated January General Election.

Like it was the case on Wednesday, more independents flooded the EC offices and open grounds where the two-day nomination exercise took place.

In some districts, independents are threatening to outnumber the official party flag bearers.

In Mukono District, for example, 11 candidates were nominated as independents on Wednesday and yesterday, five more showed up, pushing the number to 16. Those with party tickets were 21 by the close of nominations yesterday. Majority of independents are NUP and NRM leaning, with claims that they are throwing their hats into the ring to protest the “unfairness” they were subjected to during their respective party primaries.

Political observers predict that this diversity of candidates—from independents to first-timers—sets the stage for one of the most competitive elections in the country’s recent political history.

In Sembabule District, Lwemiyaga County legislator Theodore Ssekikubo, who is seeking to extend his Parliamentary representation beyond 25 years, was among those nominated as an independent candidate. Mr Ssekikubo, 56, who is contesting without a party flag for the first time, said he is out to defend the victory of Lwemiyaga voters, which he claims was stolen during the NRM primaries.

“Everyone knows what happened in the primaries, where the free will of people was substituted with the power of the gun and violence, now the real voice of the people of Lwemiyaga is going to prevail in the forthcoming election,” he said moments after nomination at Sembabule District EC offices yesterday.

EC has set November 10 as the official date for candidates to start their campaigns, which will run up to January 12.

In the neighbouring Mubende District, six people have been nominated as independent candidates out of the 18 aspirants cleared by EC.

Every constituency, including the Woman Representative seat—which witnessed stiff competition during the NRM primaries—has seen some contestants return to the race as independents, underscoring the deep divisions that followed the party’s internal polls.

Buwekula County has produced the highest number of independent candidates, making it one of the most hotly contested areas in the district. Among those nominated are Edward Kulabirawo and Judith Mujawimaana, both of whom participated in the NRM primaries but claim their victories were stolen. Kulabirawo finished second in the race, while Mujawimaana insists her win was manipulated. Mubende District comprises four constituencies: Mubende Municipality, Buwekula South, Buwekula County, and Kassambya Constituency.

Among the notable nominated candidates is Bashir Lubega Ssempa, who is the incumbent Mubende Municipality MP, running as an independent after skipping the NRM primaries; Deo Mujabi Masembe, the NRM flag bearer for Mubende Municipality; and Rtd. Maj Joseph Kakooza, former MP for Buwekula County and current NRM flag bearer for the same seat.

Other candidates include Henry Muhumuza and Fred Tumwesige, contesting as independents after losing in the NRM primaries for Kassambya and Buwekula South respectively.

Hope Grania Nakazibwe, incumbent Woman MP and NRM flag bearer seeking re-election; and Fred Mukasa Mbidde, DP vice President and flag bearer for Buwekula County .

Mbidde vowed to champion residents’ rights, particularly those affected by land grabbing.

“I am going to make sure that my people enjoy their freedom, especially the bibanja holders who have been silenced for long,” Mbidde said.

Ssempa explained that he shunned party primaries because he had already detected that he wasn’t going to get a fair play.

“Everything I warned about has come to pass. The elections were not free and fair, and I am confident I will win this election,” he said.

In Bukomansimbi District, out of the 25 nominated candidates, 15 are independents. The most competitive race is in Bukomansimbi South where 10 candidates want to unseat the incumbent Goffrey Kayemba Solo who is seeking a second term . In Bukomansimbi North, the incumbent Christine Ndiwalana (NUP) is facing off with seven candidates .

Following closure of nominations yesterday, Mpigi District NRM district chairman Mr Sulaiman Kaweesi publicly advised all independents to "step aside," stating they have no chance of winning.





His remarks were widely interpreted as a direct shot at Mr. John Bosco Lubyayi, a former two-term NRM Member of Parliament and RDC, who has returned to the race as an independent after the party flag went to Susan Nakawuki Nsambu.

Mr Lubyayi's decision to run independently follows his recent departure from the party, which he attributed to "poor administration."

Symbol drama

Mr Lubyayi's path to the ballot has been fraught with controversy, which he attributes to alleged sabotage by his former party.

The drama began when he attempted to secure the ball symbol, only to find it had been snatched at the last minute by Mr Joseph Kato, whom Lubyayi claims was a late entry brought in by the NRM leaders in Mpigi District to frustrate his bid.

When he subsequently chose the watch symbol, it too was unavailable, already assigned to another candidate, Mr Sobabu Tusuubira Ssozi.

Mr Lubyayi, who was ultimately nominated with a house symbol, has publicly accused the NRM leadership in Mpigi of coordinating with the Electoral Commission to sideline him.

"I will win by all means, even though I'm being sidelined by my former party friends," Mr. Lubyayi vowed.

Ms Amelia Kyambadde, the former minister for Trade, who is fighting to make a comeback in Mawokota North, Mpigi District, after a five-year absence in national politics, said she is going to prioritise job creation among youth who are the majority of the voting population in the area .

“ If we don’t create jobs for those youth, they are going to become a big problem for this country and that is where I plan to put my energy if given another chance,” she said moments after nominations yesterday.

Former Trade Minister, Amelia Kyambade holds RM flag after being nominated to reclaim Mawokota North parliamentary seat, which was snatched by NUP's Hilary Kiyaga, alias Dr Hilderman PHOTO/ BRIAN A KESIIME

In Mityana, drama unfolded at the EC offices when an aspirant, Paul Kabanda, presented himself for nomination without the evidence of the prerequisite academic qualification and payment of Shs3million in the bank. After being turned away, Kabanda , a Primary Seven drop out said he knew his quandary but has the capacity to represent his people in Mityana South.

“ I completed Primary Seven, and that qualification is enough to be an MP. On the issue of the fee, I wanted the EC officials to allow me to get nominated, and after winning, I will refund the money,” he jokingly said. A total of 30 candidates were nominated in the district at the close of the exercise.

In Mbale, Mr Gideon Bikigi, who was nominated for Bungokho Central on the NUP ticket, said it is time for the people of Bungokho to vote for change, arguing that the constituency is still lagging behind in terms of development and service delivery due to poor representation.

Mr Michael Alinaitwe, the Mbale City Returning Officer, responded to allegations made by Connie Nakanyenze Galiwango, the incumbent Woman Member of Parliament for Mbale City. Galiwango had accused EC of unfairly giving away her long-used political symbol to another candidate.

In his response, Alinaitwe dismissed the claims as misleading and unfounded, emphasizing that all electoral processes are conducted within the law and in a transparent manner.

He clarified that the allocation of symbols follows official EC procedures and that no candidate is given preferential treatment.

Galiwango, who is seeking re-election, had earlier expressed disappointment, claiming that her familiar political symbol of the ball had been handed to a rival.





In West Nile

In Nebbi District, there was also drama after Mr Kizito Ker-Pou , the NUP flag bearer Padyere County seat waited for hours before EC officials verified his papers. Tempers flared up with NUP supporters storming the EC offices demanding for the nomination of their candidate.

In Arua City, the nominations were conducted peacefully, according to the City Returning Officer, Mr Osman Ezale. He said the candidates did not do earlier bookings but they anxiously turned up for the nominations.

“We did not encounter challenges of candidates being denominated or failing to be nominated. Only that some of them did not come with all the documents. But we managed to nominate about 20 candidates for Arua Central, Ayivu West and East Divisions and the City Woman MPs,” he said.

In Moyo District, the State Minister for Primary Education, Dr Joyce Moriku, who lost in the NRM Primaries, was nominated on an Independent ticket as Moyo Woman MP. The same happened in Kalungu District, where the incumbent district woman MP and state Minister for water, Aisha Ssekindi, is seeking re-election after shunning NRM primaries. The district has 16 candidates of which four are independents.

In Kabale District, three candidates were nominated yesterday making a total of 23 candidates in the district .

According to the Kabale district electoral commission returning officer Ms Aisha Nansubuga, the nominated candidates include four NRM party flag bearers, one NUP, one FDC, one PFF and 16 independent candidates.

“The nomination exercise went on smoothly. Turn up was good and so far, we have nominated 23 candidates out of the 26 people that picked nomination forms, and we shall wait for 5PM today to ascertain the actual total number of nominated candidates,” Ms Nansubuga said

In Buvuma, the incumbent area MP Robert Migadde Nduggwa vowed to hold his grip on the seat, saying his party (NRM) has intentional plans to serve the people and address the challenges that the fishing community is currently grappling with.

“It will be a mistake to change leadership when more good things are yet to come” Migadde explained

His nomination followed the earlier selection of the NUP’s Philly Katamba, who vowed to unseat him. Katamba criticised the dilapidated nature of the essential sectors in the Buvuma district, like Health and education, not forgetting the military occupancy of the lake, which has greatly affected the fishing activities.

The Buvuma District Returning Officer, Edmund Misango cautioned successful candidates about strict observation of the election guidelines throughout the entire campaign period.

In the neighbouring Kalangala, five more candidates were nominated yesterday - bringing the total number of parliamentary contenders in the district to nine. Three candidates subscribe to NUP, three from NRM, and three independents.

In Bushenyi, former banker and educationist Arthur Tangaro was also nominated to contest for Igara East MP.

Tangaro outlined better access to national resources, commercialisation of small holder farmers into vibrant agribusinesses, better education and school infrastructure, better health services

Ms Naome Kabasharira also launched her bid for a second term as Rushenyi County’s representative, pledging unity, continuity, and results-driven leadership as she filed nomination papers under NRM.

“Continuation of unfinished work in health, education, roads, water, and household economic empowerment. This is going to be my main focus,” she said

In both Kabarole and Ntoroko districts, a total of 11 candidates were nominated of which five are from the latter.





Compiled by Al Mahdi Ssenkabirwa,, David Sekayinga , Jessica Sabano ,Gertrude Mutyaba, Hanifah Nanyanzi , Diphas Kiguli , Sadat Mbogo Brian Adams ,Dan Wandera , Malik F Jjingo, Francisco Nalutaaya, Busein Samilu , Fred Wambede, Andrew Wabushade,Joseph Omollo, Olivier Mukaaya ,Sadat Mbogo , Felix Ainebyoona Jovita Kyarisiime Felix Warom Okello, Clement Aluma, Robert Elema, Patrick Okaba, Scovin Iceta, Rashul Adidi and Marko Taibot Robert Muhereza, Naume Biira , Julius Hafasha & Alex Ashaba



