Stakeholders calls for inclusive menstrual hygiene management sensitization

School girls at Sunbeam Primary joined by the Rotary Club of Kololo officials after receiving reusable sanitary pads at the weekend. PHOTO/ DAN WANDERA

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Over five hundred girls from different schools in Luweero District gathered at Sunbeams Primary School in Kalagala Subcounty, Luweero District for Menstrual Hygiene Management education and received packs of the reusable sanitary pads that have a three-year lifespan

While Menstrual Hygiene Management education has over the years targeted the girl child with emphasis on the use of the sanitary pads, a section of the public now demand a more inclusive sensitization to include the boys and the parents.

