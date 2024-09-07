Stanbic donates hospital equipment worth Shs40 million to Rubanda

Stanbic Bank donated hospital equipment worth over Shs40 million to Rubanda District on September 7 to support in improving health service delivery to the community.

The assorted hospital equipment were delivered to Nyamweru health HCIII in Rubanda District under the leadership of the Executive Director of Stanbic Bank Uganda, Mr Sam Mwogeza together with the bank's Chief Executive officers, Ms Catherine Poran and Mr Spencer Sabiiti. The team from the bank appreciated the State Minister for Finance (General Duties), Mr Henry Musasizi for lobbying for the donation for his district.

“Our role is to supplement on what the government provides for community development and its our commitment to supplement the government to progress on matters of national interest for the women, youth and farmers,” Mr Mwogeza said.

Mr Musasizi who doubles as the NRM party chairperson for Rubanda lauded Stanbic Bank for their good gesture and committed to build strong networks that benefits the people in his district.

“I appreciate the efforts of Stanbic Bank administration for their positive attitude aimed at supplementing government on community development although my friendship with them is complementary. Stanbic bank has always given to us some money to fund our national budget on good terms,” Mr Musasizi said.

The Rubanda District Health Officer, Dr Abdon Birungi said that the donation came at the right time to fill the equipment gaps that had been a challenge to health service delivery.

“Although Rubanda district has always been ranked as the best in health service delivery in Kigezi and the 4th at national level, the equipment received will facilitate timely and efficient health service delivery. The assorted hospital equipment donated include delivery and maternity beds, patient monitors, sterilizers, oxygen concentrators, wheel chairs among others,” Dr Birungi said.

He added that they have been successful in offering timely health services to the people in the area because of the conducive working environment between the politicians and civil servants that has not attracted corporate companies to support them with the desired assorted hospital equipment but also facilitated the establishment of an internal referral system of having a mobile phone at every health center which is used for alerts in case patient complication is detected at any facility.