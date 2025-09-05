Stanbic extends unsecured personal loans to 10 years to ease financial pressure

Stanbic Bank Uganda has extended the repayment period for unsecured personal loans from 84 months to 120 months, a move aimed at empowering youth, women, farmers, and other targeted segments while promoting financial inclusion.

The new tenor, applicable to both salaried and self-employed borrowers, allows access to loans of up to Shs350 million, the bank said. Unsecured loans, which do not require collateral, offer faster approval and reduce risks to personal assets, but still attract interest like other loans.

Head of Personal Banking at Stanbic Bank Uganda, Mr Israel Arinaitwe, told journalists in Kampala that the policy is a practical step to give borrowers greater financial breathing room.

“The new policy aligns with our purpose: ‘Uganda is our home; we drive her growth.’ This extension gives you more breathing room with easier monthly installments,” he said, emphasizing that repayment plans will be tailored to real-life circumstances.

Arinaitwe said the move is informed by client feedback and aims to provide predictability in managing finances, particularly for urgent opportunities, working capital, or education-related expenses.

Ms Melissa Nyakwera, Head of Commercial Banking at Stanbic Bank Uganda, said the initiative also supports borrowers running businesses and educational institutions, with additional incentives for paying school fees through the bank’s digital platforms.

“This underscores Stanbic’s commitment to building a more inclusive financial ecosystem where education is accessible, affordable, and stress-free,” she said.

According to the bank, extending loan tenors reduces monthly installment amounts, allowing borrowers to manage cash flow more effectively. Customers can access the 120-month unsecured option by visiting Stanbic branches or engaging with the bank’s digital banking team, while existing clients are encouraged to consult their relationship managers to review terms.

Unsecured loans, though convenient for urgent funding needs, carry interest costs similar to secured loans, highlighting the importance of responsible borrowing.