Stanbic registers 4.7 per cent growth in profit in first half of 2022

Despite a difficult economic environment domestically and globally characterised by a high cost of living and a decline in economic growth, Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited registered a net profit of Shs162 billion in the first half ending June up from Shs158billion registered in the same period last year.

The first half-year financial results indicate that Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited (SUHL) profitability increased by Shs4 billion which indicates a 4.7 per cent improvement.

Currently, there is a drastic disruption in the global supply chain leading to high commodity prices, tightening of monetary policy by the central banks in advanced economies and as well the Bank of Uganda to curb inflationary pressures in the economy.

Speaking during the presentation of the SUHL 2022 half-year results, the Chief Executive, Mr Andrew Mashanda said: “Our performance was driven largely by our anchor subsidiary, Stanbic Bank Uganda Limited. Our new subsidiaries are continuing to deliver green shoots of hope for our strategic direction, despite the challenging operating environment.”

Besides Stanbic Bank, the other SUHL subsidiaries are Stanbic Properties, SBG Securities, FlyHub and Stanbic Business Incubator, which all together Mr Mashanda said contributed an increase in revenue of Shs1.9 billion in the first half of the year.

He said the subsidiaries had achieved operational synergy which is a very significant step towards the strategic intent of making SUHL a digital platform services business delivering superior value to both shareholders and customers.

Ms Anne Juuko, the Stanbic Bank's Chief Executive Officer, said that Stanbic managed to deliver what she termed as acceptable value for both customers and shareholders and it registered an 8.8 per cent growth in Customer Deposits, from Shs5.7 trillion to Shs6.2 trillion and an increase from Shs3.7 trillion to Shs3.8 trillion in Loans and Advances to customers.

Highlights from the latest results indicate lending to manufacturing reached Shs857 billion; agriculture, Shs323 billion and trade, Shs604 billion, while some 413 individuals and companies benefited from the training provided by the Stanbic Business Incubator and its regional hubs

Ms Juuko said the first half of the year presented a complex combination of ‘Head and ‘Tail winds' that substantially affected both the global and the local economy.

She said that effectively navigating these unprecedented times has been a challenge for various sectors in the economy, including the banking sector to thrive.