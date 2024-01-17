Stand-off as Mubajje’s term comes to an end





The embattled Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Mubajje, has a year and 30 days left in the office, as par the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) constitution.

Sheikh Mubajje, 69, ascended to the coveted office of mufti on December 11, 2000 through an election conducted at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

The old UMSC constitution states that a mufti should leave office once he clocks 70 years.

However, the new constitution ratified by the UMSC General Assembly on July 13, 2022, put the age at 75. The new constitution is currently being challenged in court.

“According to the new constitution, Mufti Mubajje has to reapply because when he clocks 70, the constitution phases him out and he is supposed to reapply in the new constitution for a five-year extension,” Mr Ramadhan Mugalu, the former UMSC secretary general, said in an interview with the Daily Monitor yesterday.

Mr Mugalu added that Sheikh Mubajje has no justification to cling onto UMSC leadership “since he has lost trust among many Muslims and his qualifications are wanting”.

He added that although the new constitution allows current leaders to complete their term of office, it also states that any UMSC staff who finds himself in any contradiction with the changes is supposed to apply for the renewal of his term.

“If he wants to reapply for the position of Mufti of Uganda, it means that all Muslims who are capable should be given a chance to contest,” he said.

Article 29 Clause 12 of the new UMSC constitution states: “For the purpose of transition, it shall be construed that any person currently employed or elected into office within the UMSC structures; or any contract or undertaking entered into in which the UMSC is a party; has been employed or elected, and if contract entered into, under this amended constitution and shall be subject to all rights, liabilities, privileges and limitations stated under this constitution as amended and as has come into force on the 13th day of July, 2022. For avoidance of doubt, this amended constitution shall not automatically extend their term”.

The UMSC constitution was amended in 2022, however, Mr Mugalu said currently both the old and new constitutions are still working because the new one was rejected by a big section of the Muslim community.

Sheikh Mubajje also lacks a master’s degree in sharia, which is currently a requirement for one to become a mufti.

Article 5 Clause 5 (c) of the new UMSC constitution states: “In order to be considered for the office of the Mufti, the 1st Deputy Mufti or 2nd Deputy Mufti, a person shall have shall be a holder of at least a master’s degree in Sharia or its equivalent from a recognised university.”

However, the UMSC spokesperson, Mr Ashiraf Muvawala, said when Sheikh Mubajje’s tenure elapses, it will be upon him to decide whether to reapply or not.

“…Mufti Mubajje holds Master’s degree in Religious Studies from Makerere University,” he said.

Mr Muvawala added that Sheikh Mubajje is still eligible for the post and is currently pursuing a PhD in Sharia.

Sheikh Mubajje has on several occasions said he wanted to serve as mufti for a short time after ushering in a new constitution [which was promulgated in July 2022], but continuous court and internal Muslim leadership wrangles have forced him to stay longer in office.

This comes at a time when Sheikh Mubajje is under intense pressure from the Muslim community to resign over the pending sale of eight prime properties across the country, including the UMSC headquarters at Old Kampala, to recover an outstanding debt of more than Shs19b to businessman Justus Kyabahwa after a land transaction deal went bad.

He has on several occasions dismissed his opponents as opportunists who are using the sale of Muslim property as an excuse to bring him down.