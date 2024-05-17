Standard Chartered Bank, NMG seek joint ventures

Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-Uganda) and Standard Chartered Bank are strengthening their partnership to foster mutual growth and community impact.

In a courtesy meeting at NMG-U’s headquarters in Namuwongo, Kampala, yesterday, Ms Susan Nsibirwa, the Managing Director of NMG-U, commended Standard Chartered Bank for its digital financial solutions and cybersecurity initiatives.

“Standard Chartered is one of our key bankers so ours is an ongoing relationship. So this meeting is just about us growing our relationship, enhancing partnership, seeing different areas that we can continue to collaborate in and work together. Them as leaders in finance and us as leaders in media, how can we work together to build Uganda,” Ms Nsibirwa said.

The Standard Chartered Bank Managing Director, Mr Sanjay Rughani, highlighted the bank’s expertise in financial markets, economic insights, and corporate social responsibility efforts.

He expressed eagerness to share valuable information with the public through NMG’s print and broadcast platforms, aiming to drive socio-economic transformation in Uganda.

The information covers areas including investment, cyber security, agency banking, financial analysis like on which sectors are growing or declining, dynamics of understanding the financial statements and implications of changes in the Bank of Uganda interest rates, and SME agenda.

“Our bank has a bulk of qualified and experienced staff locally and globally, who can share information with NMG that can transform the country’s socio and economic status,” Mr Rughani said.

He added: “Our bank is strong with corporate social responsibility and offers community support to people living with disabilities. We also drive the environmental sustainability agenda through giving out free seedlings in community drives/campaigns, supporting the visually-impaired through partnerships with Sight Savers International, emphasising sustainability measures through financial support to SDGs.”

Ms Margaret Kigozi Namulindwa, the head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing at Standard Chartered Bank, underlined the importance of leveraging their partnership for development initiatives.

She said the purpose of the courtesy visit to NMG-U was to meet the new managing director and explore potential collaboration opportunities.

“These include partnerships, looking at products, wealth education, financial literacy, partnering to work with the communities, lifting up women and the youth and also how do you use us as a resource in regard to giving NMG-U financial information about investments, about markets, about taxes, among other things,” Ms Kigozi said.