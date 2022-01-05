ULC chairperson Beatrice Byenkya Nyakaisiki addresses journalists in Kampala on January 4. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

|

National

Standoff at ULC paralyses work

By  Franklin Draku

What you need to know:

  • Ever since court issued an injunction stopping the interdiction of the ULC boss, some commissioners have vowed never to work with her.

A fallout between the Uganda Land Commission (ULC) chairperson, Ms Beatrice Byenkya Nyakaisiki, and other commissioners has paralysed work at the government agency, this publication has established.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.