Stars praise Monitor’s Excel in PLE pull-out

Former Primary Seven candidates who were ardent readers of the Daily Monitor’s Excel in PLE magazine have shared inspiring testimonies of how they took advantage of the pull-out in the Wednesday paper to excel in the recently released exams.

In 2019, Daily Monitor, in partnership with KPMG, launched the Newspaper in Education programme at Kitukutwe Church of Uganda Primary School in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.

Under the programme, a participating school is supplied with 50 copies of Excel in PLE study materials every week.

In Kamwenge District, a number of primary schools were sponsored by the district Woman MP Sylvia Bahireira. The schools shared how continuous revision of the education content in the pull-out contributed to their success.

Ms Julia Kirungi, the head teacher of Kamwenge Railway Primary School, said 23 of her former pupils passed in Division One in last year’s PLE as opposed to the previous year’s 11.

“We made sure our pupils access a copy of the pull-out every week and these were a game changer since we have witnessed improved performance,” Ms Kirungi said.

“The candidates learnt how to approach questions and it was a smooth ride when they sat for their final examinations. We thank our woman MP who sponsored our school,” she said.

Mr David Mureebe, a teacher of Science at Kahunge Model Primary School in Kamwenge District, said the Excel in PLE pull-out had excellent content which was related to the curriculum, which helped their candidates to excel in their final exams.

The head teacher of Kahunge Primary School, Ms Cleophas Natukwase, said out of the 87 candidates who sat for last year’s exams at the school, 12 passed in Division One, 61 in Division Two and nine in Division Three, a result far better than the one the school posted in the previous years.

One of the school’s candidates, Melvin Agaba Tumusiime, who scored Aggregate 7, praised “Excel in PLE” pull-out, saying the study material prepared her on how to approach tough questions in PLE exams.

Patricia Ankunda, who scored Aggregate 8 at Kamwenge Railway Primary School, said the Excel in PLE pull-out kept them busy since they were challenged to answer new questions on a daily basis.