Start road safety education early, says traffic officer after Kiryandongo crash

The Regional Traffic Officer (RTO) of the Albertine region, Mr Joram Tumwebaze, has called on local communities to embrace road safety education, beginning with children in schools, to help curb the growing number of road crashes caused by reckless road use.

Mr Tumwebaze said that during rush hours, it is common to see school pupils walking along busy roads in their communities, a practice that puts them and other pedestrians at great risk.

“We always get a lot of confusion and traffic mix on roads. If we start with the young ones, we will be training future responsible and careful road users. Whatever you have learned, let it not end with you; carry the message to your parents and everyone else in your communities,” he said.

He made the remarks during the National Safe Mobility Competition for the Albertine region held at Hoima Resort Hotel in Hoima District. The Albertine region covers the districts of Hoima, Buliisa, Kikuube, Kakumiro, Kiryandongo, Masindi, and Kagadi.

His comments came just days after a devastating multi-vehicle crash in Kiryandongo District along the Gulu Highway that claimed 46 lives on the night of October 21, 2025, one of the deadliest road accidents in recent years.

In 2022, Safe Way Right Way (SWRW), with support from the TotalEnergies Foundation and Michelin Foundation, launched Via, a global road safety program designed to educate young people on safe road use. The initiative was introduced in 138 schools across the Albertine region and eight schools in Kampala Central Division.

The program aims to promote safer journeys to and from school as a foundation for children’s access to quality education. So far, 269 teachers have been trained as Via educators, and more than 60,000 children have benefited from the program.

Twelve schools in Buliisa District identified as high-risk have also been fenced off from nearby vehicle traffic to enhance safety.

Mr Alex Onen, the Headteacher of Ngwedo Primary School in Buliisa District, said the program has greatly reduced accidents involving schoolchildren.

“Since the Via program was introduced, pupils now walk on the right-hand side of the road when going to and from school because it’s the safer side to face oncoming traffic,” Mr Onen said.

“Cases of crashes involving children have reduced. The lessons children learn stay with them and spread to their families and communities. As a result, we haven’t recorded any crashes involving our pupils.”

Mr Bashir Gwandaye, a sociologist with Safe Way Right Way Uganda, said the Via program empowers young people to create posters and present their ideas for safer mobility in schools.

“The authors of the best posters in each country participate in the Via international finals and join a network of young ambassadors for safe mobility,” he said.

“These ambassadors are pupils who volunteer to receive training and lead awareness activities aimed at improving travel safety for all young people around their schools and communities. The approach is built on the belief that children can be active problem-solvers in their communities.”

Last year, St Ludovico’s Kitana Primary School in Kigorobya Town Council, located along the Hoima, Buliisa highway, represented Uganda at the African regional Via competition.