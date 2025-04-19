Start-up revels in multimillion dollar deal with Swiss entity

Ugandan tech start-up Innovex has inked an Internet of Things (IoT) and electronics manufacturing deal with Ennos, a Swiss original equipment manufacturer best known for its Sunlight Pumps. The deal is worth tens of millions of dollars.

Under the agreement, Innovex will provide both IoT technology and electronic manufacturing services of its technology ‘Remot’ to Ennos, including producing circuit boards for solar-powered pumps and embedding real-time monitoring capabilities in a deal that will span five years. This tech enables distributors to track each pump’s location, usage patterns, and operational status remotely, and, crucially, to switch the pump off if a customer defaults on payment.

“This kind of remote monitoring gives confidence to financiers,” says Mr Douglas Baguma, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Innovex. “Before, banks and other lenders were reluctant to finance solar solutions because it was hard to trace the systems once deployed. If someone defaulted, there was often nothing you could do.”

The ability to remotely manage, monitor, and even disable the pumps has opened the doors for credit-based deployments, solving one of the solar industry’s biggest bottlenecks—cash-strapped customers and inaccessible locations.

“With Uganda’s tough road infrastructure, it’s nearly impossible for companies based in Kampala to service clients in far-flung areas like Arua, West Nile, or Soroti,” Mr Baguma explains.

“Many businesses have struggled or shut down because they couldn’t physically support customers post-sale. That’s what we’re solving.” Beyond software, Ennos has also contracted Innovex to manufacture the core electronics of the Sunlight Pump—specifically the circuit boards, described by Mr Baguma as "the brain of the product."

This isn’t structured as a typical joint venture or equity investment, but as a long-term supply and technology localisation agreement anchored in confirmed and projected purchase orders—a model designed for scalability, sustainability, and shared value creation. The partnership has implications for Africa’s emerging carbon credit ecosystem, which remains plagued by fraud, poor data, and lack of verification.

“The biggest problems with carbon credits are validation and verification,” Mr Baguma says.

“Our system is self-reporting. The moment a pump is switched on, it starts generating data and uploads it to the cloud. That data can be used to calculate carbon credits without any guesswork.” Currently, only large-scale projects typically qualify for carbon credit payments. But Innovex’s system aggregates data across thousands of small devices, creating the scale needed to sell credits at higher prices while passing better payments down to local users and entrepreneurs. Beyond the tech buzz, the true impact of IoT-powered solar pumps is felt deepest in Uganda’s fields, where rainfall patterns are becoming increasingly erratic and farmers are left guessing when and what to plant.

“There have been wild fluctuations in rainfall. Long dry spells, unpredictable planting seasons… It’s no longer business as usual for farmers,” says Pidson Abaho, the operations manager at Sprinktech Limited, a Ugandan start-up distributing solar-powered irrigation systems.

“They now have to adapt or risk losing entire harvests.”

Traditionally, farmers relied on rainfall predictions to guide their planting and harvesting cycles. But with climate change throwing those patterns into chaos, many have turned to irrigation and, more recently, to solar-powered water pumps.

“With the solar pump, farmers can water their crops during dry spells, track pump activity remotely, and monitor how much water has been used,” Abaho explains.

Sprinktech has been working with Innovex and Ennos for the past five years to bring these solutions to the last mile—from Karamoja to Bushenyi—helping farmers irrigate even during harsh dry spells. Despite the clear benefits, adoption hasn’t been easy. One of the major hurdles has been cost.

“These systems can cost up to five times more than traditional pumps,” says Abaho. “And for smallholder farmers, that’s a huge barrier.” But recent support from development partners like the Uganda Energy Credit Capitalisation Company (UECC) has helped address this challenge. Through their financing model, farmers now enjoy up to 60 percent discounts on irrigation systems distributed across the country.

“All a farmer has to do is pay 40 percent, and they get access to high-quality irrigation equipment. That has made a huge difference in adoption,” Abaho adds.

Another major concern has been vandalism and theft. Farms are often remote, making solar panels and pumps easy targets for thieves. But with GPS-enabled pumps, farmers now have a layer of security that was previously unavailable. For Uganda’s government, the push to modernise agriculture isn’t just a policy dream. It’s central to national survival. And with water scarcity threatening the productivity of smallholder farmers, tech-driven irrigation solutions are gaining attention in the highest offices.

“This fits into our development priorities,” says Dr Monica Musenero, the Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) minister. “We are ramping up agro-productivity through the Parish Development Model (PDM), but water remains a major limiting factor.” “We’ve struggled with the question: How do we help these households access irrigation without pushing them into debt?” Dr Musenero does note. “This technology answers a very, very critical question for us.”

The STI Secretariat, she emphasises, is particularly drawn to the affordability, remote monitoring, and flexible payment options enabled by IoT-powered systems like the Ennos pump and Innovex controller.

“Because it’s smart, the farmer doesn’t have to pay everything upfront,” she says. “They can pay a small amount, start using it, and repay as they earn from their produce.” But Dr Musenero is also thinking bigger—envisioning shared usage models, where smallholder farmers can pool access through smart cards or credit tokens.

“One person may not use enough water to justify a whole system. But if a group can share it — tap in when they need it, track their usage — we can multiply impact. Instead of lifting one farmer, we lift a whole village.” Dr Musenero says she plans to present the model to government agencies working on water-for-production initiatives, to make it a central feature in national strategy.

Hopeful

By 2030, Innovex is expected to produce and deploy more than 100,000 IoT-enabled controllers, each embedded with its proprietary REMOT platform for remote monitoring, real-time performance analytics, and pay-as-you-go (PAYG) functionality — a critical tool for affordability and market access.



