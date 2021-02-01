State drops case against UCAA  boss

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

Kampala- The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Justice Jane Frances Abodo, has dropped charges against the human resources and administration manager of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), Ms Efrance Musimenta Mbagaya.

Ms Mbagaya was accused of defacing posters of then presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni in the concluded General Election.

President Museveni’s posters had been pinned on UCAA building in Entebbe during the campaign period in November.

Ms Mbagaya reportedly removed the posters on account that UCCA is a public office which ought to remain non-partisan.

On January 27, during the hearing of the case at the Entebbe Magistrate’s Court, Resident State Attorney Joan Keko informed the presiding magistrate, Ms Juliet Nakitende, that the state had lost interest in the case.

“This is to inform court that the Director of Public Prosecutions has decided to discontinue proceedings against Ms Mbagaya charged with defacement of notice and posters C/S 78 (2) of the Presidential Elections Act, 2005,” the withdrawal letter reads in part.

Ms Mbagaya was represented by Mr Anthony Bazira and Pius Kitamirike of Byenkya, Kihika & Co. Advocates.

Security forces had arrested Ms Mbagaya in November last year.

Prior to her arrest, Mr Museveni’s posters had been pinned in and around CAA offices and building, including the main gate and around Entebbe airport.

Ms Mbagaya removed the posters following complaints from some staff and the general public that the CAA building had turned into a campaign forum.

