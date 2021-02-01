State drops case against UCAA  boss

Monday February 01 2021
Ms Efrance Musimenta Mbagaya

By Anthony Wesaka

Kampala- The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Justice Jane Frances Abodo, has dropped charges against  the human resources and administration  manager of  Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), Ms  Efrance  Musimenta Mbagaya.

Ms Mbagaya  was accused of defacing posters of then  presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni in the concluded General Election. 

President Museveni’s posters had been pinned on UCAA building in Entebbe during the campaign period in November. 

Ms Mbagaya reportedly removed the posters on account that UCCA is a public office which ought to remain non-partisan.

 On January 27, during the hearing of the case at  the Entebbe Magistrate’s Court, Resident State Attorney  Joan Keko informed the presiding magistrate, Ms Juliet Nakitende, that the state had lost interest in the case.

“This is to inform court that the Director of Public Prosecutions has decided to discontinue proceedings against Ms Mbagaya charged with defacement of notice and posters C/S 78 (2) of the Presidential Elections Act, 2005,” the withdrawal letter reads in part.

Ms Mbagaya  was represented by  Mr Anthony Bazira and Pius Kitamirike of Byenkya, Kihika & Co. Advocates. 
Security forces had arrested  Ms Mbagaya  in November last year. 

Prior to her arrest, Mr Museveni’s posters had been pinned in and around CAA offices and building, including the main gate and around Entebbe airport. 

Ms Mbagaya removed the posters following complaints from some staff and the general public that the CAA building had turned into a campaign forum. 

