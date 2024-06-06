State drops charges against Kiyimba over attempted attack on Sheik Mubajje

The Magistrate’s Court at the Law Development Center (LDC), Makerere has dropped charges of threatening violence against former Nsangi Municipality Mayor Hajj Abdul Kiyimba.

Mr Kiyimba, one of the top leaders in the Muslim community was arrested from Gadaffi Mosque, Old Kampala on November 24, 2023, during Jummah prayers as he heckled Shiekh Shaban Ramathan Mubajje while allegedly moving towards him.

He was charged alongside his son Hamuza Kiyimba with threatening violence and inciting violence.

However, when the case came up for hearing on Thursday, the prosecution led by Ms Maureen Tusiime told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had issued a Nolle Prosequi (a withdrawal form of a case) against the two suspects.

“The DPP wishes to withdraw charges of threatening violence and inciting violence against A1 Abdul Kiyimba and A2 Hamuza Kiyimba. I pray to tender in the said nolle prosequi withdrawing the two charges of threatening violence and inciting violence,” Ms Tusiime submitted.

The Grade One Magistrate Martines Kirya dropped the charges and ordered that the bail money of Shs 1 million be refunded to the two.

Prosecution case

The state had alleged that on November 24 this year, Kiyimba and his son incited violence against Sheikh Mubajje by shouting or mentioning the words “Allah Akubar '' Where is Mubaje? I want Mubajje” while advancing towards him (Sheikh Mubajje) for having allegedly sold off Muslim land and other property.

The state had further alleged that Kiyemba on November 24, 2023, at Gadaffi Mosque -Old Kampala Parish, Central Division in the Kampala District with intent to intimidate or annoy Ashiraf Zziwa, threatened to injure or kill the said Zziwa.

Hajji Kiyimba was arrested by the security personnel who were deployed at the Old Kampala Mosque following reports of an imminent raid by the faction opposed to Mubajja and his leadership following an advert for the sale of Muslim property, among them the Old Kampala mosque at over Shs19 billion recovery after a bad land transaction.