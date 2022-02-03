State given 20 days to declare date to commit Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana for trial 

Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya and Makindye West MP, Allan Ssewanyana appearing before court on February 2, 2022. PHOTO/ GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Mutya

By  GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Reporter

Daily Monitor

Masaka Grade one magistrate, Christine Nantege, has given the state 20 days to tell court when remanded opposition MPs, Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West MP) and Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) will be committed to High Court for trial.
This was after Mr Ssegirinya told court on Wednesday that he suffered liver complications before he was arrested but he currently has no access to his drugs which he would pick from Nairobi hospital in Kenya.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.