State House driver arrested for making 'wrong turn' at school gate

"I have called Transport Officer President's Office for the action I have taken and the driver must be prosecuted. How the vehicle will be removed, that is not my business. This impunity by such hooligans must be checked," Katushabe added.

"We're trying to enforce the law as it is because there's a lot of impunity by drivers of government vehicles on our roads these days. We were lucky that the commissioner of transport Mr Winston Katushabe was at Aga Khan and he witnessed what we go through on a daily basis. He came in and supported us and we're happy that we managed to arrest that driver. This is a call to all people who drive government vehicles to style up and stop being very indiscipline on our roads because they send a very bad picture to other road users. This will act as a deterrent example for the rest who are intending to break the law on our roads," he told journalists in Kampala after the driver's arrest.