State House gardener remanded over theft of Shs30m food cash

By U R N More by this Author

A gardener at the State House of Uganda Nakasero has been remanded on charges of theft of Shs30 million that was meant to buy food for State House employees.

Ismail Kivumbi, 37, was on Wednesday afternoon arraigned before the Buganda Road Court Grade one Magistrate, Ms Marion Mangeni who read to him the said charges.

Court heard that on February 25, 2021 at Nakasero in Kampala District, Kivumbi stole Shs30 million which was a property of the Government of Uganda.

Kivumbi, however, denied the charges and asked to be released on bail on grounds that he has been in custody for close to two weeks without being produced in court.

He had two sureties who had attended court without identification documents and local council letters which are the key requirements for one to be considered as a substantial surety and as such, the magistrate remanded him to Kitalya government prison until April 6, 2021.

The State Attorney, Mr Ivan Kyazze informed court that investigations into this case were still ongoing.

Kivumbi was reportedly arrested last Sunday by security operatives attached to State House Anti-Corruption Unit.

The sources revealed that Kivumbi who joined State House several years ago as a gardener was later elevated to the Catering department of the State House Nakasero branch.

As such, they would give him Shs30 million to buy food for State House employees at Nakasero and Okello House food which was meant to last the entire week.

However, Kivumbi on the week of February 25, allegedly went to various food suppliers and instead of paying cash, he asked to be given food on credit such that the government can pay later after all, he was always buying from them with cash. Failing to pay, the source said that the suppliers allegedly started going to the State House to complain.

As such, the detectives attached to State House Anti-Corruption Unit arrested Kivumbi as he was reportedly trying to flee the country at Entebbe International Airport last Sunday.