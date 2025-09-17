State House health unit probes death of mother at private clinic

The State House Health Monitoring Unit (SHHMU) has launched an investigation into the death of Ritah Nansubuga, who died during a caesarean section allegedly performed by an unqualified individual at a private clinic in Mulago.

Dr Warren Naamara, head of SHHMU, told this publication that the unit was alerted by a whistle-blower about the incident at the clinic in Kampala, where the procedure is said to have taken place.

According to Dr Naamara, SHHMU detectives contacted the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council (UMDPC), which confirmed that the suspect is not a registered or licensed medical practitioner. Leaders of UMDPC and the Association of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Uganda (AOGU) confirmed to this publication that the suspect is neither a registered medical doctor nor a certified gynaecologist. “This incident highlights the growing problem of unqualified individuals infiltrating the medical profession,” Dr Naamara said.

As investigations continue, Dr Kajabwangu urged the public to remain vigilant and seek care only from licensed medical facilities and registered practitioners.

“We encourage women to go to facilities that are licensed and whose practitioners are registered by UMDPC,” he said. Dr Naamara further revealed that the suspect was released on police bond pending further investigation. Family sources said Nansubuga, a mother of three, had returned to Uganda from her job in the United Arab Emirates for maternity leave, and was expecting her third child.

A friend in Dubai reportedly recommended the suspect, claiming he was a “good gynaecologist” affiliated with Mulago Specialised Women and Neonatal Hospital.

According to the family, Nansubuga visited the clinic alone after experiencing lower back pain. She later called her mother, saying she had been informed she was going into labour. The suspect allegedly induced labour using misoprostol, which caused severe pain, before performing an unauthorised caesarean section in a facility lacking a proper operating theatre. Her newborn son survived the procedure.



