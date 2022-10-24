State House impersonator remanded

A businessman, who has been masquerading as a State House staff, to allegedly obtain money through dubious land deals, has been further remanded to Kigo prison.

Acting Principal Senior Magistrate Grade One Stella Okwong Paculal sent back Abdul Karim Agaba to prison since the presiding resident state attorney Ramula Ddamba was indisposed.

The businessman returns to court on November 9 for hearing of his case

According to the charge sheet, Agaba is battling three counts of obtaining money by false pretence, forcible detainer and theft. The resident of Ssekiwunga Village, Sissa, Kajjansi Town Council, Wakiso District, was arraigned before court after he was arrested by the State house Anti-corruption Unit earlier this month.

Prosecution contends that in April 2017, Agaba sold land at Ssekiwunga in Akright Estate, measuring 40 decimals on block 394 plot 236 to Ms Connie Namatovu at Shs120m.

Mr Anatoli Kamugisha, the proprietor of Akright Project, claims one of his clients, Ms Namatovu, bought land from Agaba after he purported to be the owner.

“When Namatovu went to the land, she couldn’t get it so she complained to me. We decided to open up a case against Agaba but he had taken off. He has been purporting to be working for the State House and everyone was fearing to arrest him until the matter was taken through the State House Anti-corruption Unit,” Mr Kamugisha said.