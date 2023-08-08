State House lawyer sued over property

A State House official has been sued for allegedly interfering with the estate of a deceased person at Wandegeya near Kampala without following the due process of the law.

Ms Sandra Ndyomugyenyi, a lawyer attached to State House legal department, was sued by the family of the late Doreen Ainomugisha Muheebwa for allegedly convening meetings and authoring a report in which she made orders against the administrator of the deceased.

“A declaration that the 1st respondent (Ms Ndyomugyenyi) acted illegally, irregularly, irrationally when she made a report and recommendations against the applicant (Mr Albinos Asiimwe) without hearing from him in total disregard of the principles of natural justice,” reads in part the July 7 court documents.

Adding: “The first respondent illegally and irrationally recommended, warned, and stopped the applicant from accessing and stepping foot on the premises forming part of the estate which he is administering.”

Last Thursday, Ms Ndyomugyenyi was sued jointly with the Attorney General (AG) over the June 13 report allegedly authored by Ms Ndyomugyenyi in her official capacity as and on behalf of the Private Principal Secretary to the President.

It is alleged that Ms Ndyomugyenyi acted illegally when she initiated parallel investigations into the matter before the court and issued an order stopping Mr Asiimwe from accessing the property, in contravention of the subjudice rule.

Through his lawyers of CMS and Company Advocates, Mr Asiimwe is seeking a court order quashing the disputed report.

Mr Asiimwe accuses Ms Ndyomugyenyi of authoring a report that is marred with contradictions and misapprehension of facts thus making it illegal and biased.

Court will start hearing the case on August 21.

Last month, Presidential Advisor Hajj Abdul Nadduli asked President Museveni to intervene and prevail over Ms Ndyomugyenyi to ensure that the report is recalled or cancelled and that whoever has any grievance on the property in dispute should seek legal redress.

Background

Mr Asiimwe filed a case before the High Court in Kampala on August 3. He alleges that Ms Sandra Ndyomugyenyi authored a report following a complaint by Dr Ntwatwa Sekiziyivu Lule.