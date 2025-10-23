State House, NMG join forces to skill youth

The Office of the President, and the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Maaif) have described their partnership with the Nation Media Group (NMG) for the 2025 Youth Skills Festival slated for October 31, as a strategic initiative to tackle youth unemployment in Uganda.

Speaking after endorsing the partnership yesterday, Mr Raymond Kamugisha, the director of Presidential Projects and Skilling Hubs, said the collaboration between the three institutions marks a major step in aligning national skilling efforts with the media and the private sector.

“The State House Industrial Hubs have been instrumental in empowering young people who never had a chance to step into a classroom. The President has been very intentional about this initiative, and it has registered tremendous success over the last four years,” he added. Mr Kamugisha explained that the success of Asian economies was built on empowering young people with practical skills in local languages, a lesson Uganda is now applying. He said State House has established 28 presidential industrial hubs across the country, each offering six-month residential vocational training free of charge. Since their launch four years ago, the hubs have trained more than 120,000 youth.

Mr Moses Kasigwa Akambamu, the officer-in-charge of Primary Production and Value Addition at MAAIF, said the partnership with NMG presents an opportunity for the government to showcase innovation and promote youth engagement in modern agriculture. “This collaboration aligns with the Fourth National Development Plan, which emphasises technology adoption, business digitisation, and transforming ideas into viable commodities,” he said.

“In the past, many youth shunned agriculture because it lacked appeal. But working with a media house such as NTV allows us to use digital platforms and social media to make farming attractive by broadcasting new technologies and success stories,” he added. Ms Flavia Tumusiime, the head of broadcast at Nation Media Group, said the NTV Youth Skills Festival is part of the company’s broader strategy to combine media reach, government collaboration, and private partnerships to create opportunities that last beyond the event itself.

“We aim to go beyond storytelling by giving young people value and opportunities to thrive. Most of the people we work with are youth—the future workforce and entrepreneurs. We want to inspire them to become job creators,” Ms Tumusiime added.

Ms Hajara Batuuka, the head of marketing at NMG, said the Group, together with Startup Africa, another festival partner, will ensure participating youth receive tangible rewards.

Mr Abraham Ochieng, the programme manager at Startup Africa, said winners from the festival’s national competitions will proceed to regional training under an incubator model, which offers mentorship, business incubation, and international exposure.