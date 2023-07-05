State House official on the spot over dead woman’s property 

A State House official (names withheld) has been accused of interfering with the estate of a deceased person without following the due process of the law.

It is alleged that on June 13, the official authored a report and made directives against the administrators of the estate of the late Doreen Muhebwa Ainomugisha in violation of the principals that require giving all concerned parties involved in the property wrangle a chance to be heard.

Through his lawyers of CMS and Company Advocates, Mr Albinos Asiimwe, the administrator of the estate of the late Ainomugisha, said the report was copied to him, but not served to him.

“The report is marred with contradictions and misapprehension of facts thus making it illegal, irrational, biased, and ultra vires contentions,” he said.

“The observations are in respect of the estate of the late Doreen Ainomugisha and the agreements signed by her, but no opportunity was accorded to our client to refute or confirm the allegations. Your office based its observations and findings on some agreements that are unknown to the estate of the late Doreen Ainomugisha and were signed by her,” reads the June 19 complaint.

The property in dispute is located at Wandegeya – Mulago, Kampala.

Mr Asiimwe has since filed a case before the High Court and it is pending hearing and determination, but the State House official violated the sub-judice rule, which forbids one from commenting on matters before the court.

“…your office has no legal mandate to warn or stop our client from accessing the premises which the court gave him powers to administer. Any party who has an issue with our client accessing the land is at liberty to file a complaint at the police and to obtain an injunction from the court,” the lawyers further wrote.

They have now demanded that the State House official withdraws the report or they institute legal proceedings against her.

Background

Early this year, the late Ainomugisha’s family members led by Mr Asiimwe accused a soldier of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces of grabbing property belonging to a deceased person.

The case of forgery and uttering false documents was filed at Wandegeya Police Station against Lt Bob Semmakula who is attached to the Internal Security Organisation (ISO).

Lt Semmakula and his co-accused were later charged before the Law Development Court. Although he did not appear in court, the others were granted bail.

Mr Asiimwe said the soldier has since taken the bar and restaurant items from the premises without their consent.

“We appeal to the authorities in the UPDF, ISO, and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit to intervene and prevail over their officer and enable them to get justice,” he said.

He added that they also reported a case of criminal trespass against Lt Semakula, but since January 21 to date, he has never been brought to book.

When contacted over accusations against the State House official, Mr Farouk Kirunda, the Deputy Senior Presidential Press Secretary, said the report emanated from a security meeting chaired by the Resident City Commissioner (RCC) of Kampala.