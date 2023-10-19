State lists evidence against suspects in Busiika police attack

Prosecution has lined up guns allegedly robbed from police stations, mobile phones and motorbikes, among other exhibits, as part of the evidence against eight suspects who were arrested in connection with Busiika Police attack two years ago.

During the attack, three police officers were killed and the suspects disappeared with the guns.

The exhibits are listed in the indictment submitted to court as the suspects were yesterday committed to High Court for trial.

Prosecution led by Mr Ivan Kyazze tendered in the indictment signed by senior state attorney Lino Anguzu, to the Chief Magistrate’s Court at Buganda Road, indicates that investigations into the matter are complete and that they are ready to adduce evidence against the accused persons at the next convenient High Court session.

The prosecution has also listed postmortem reports for the deceased persons, CCTV footage, telephone records and phone Sim cards registered in different names, as well as wreckages of burnt motorcycles and other devices.

According to the court documents, the listed exhibits will be adduced in court at the hearing of the case of alleged terrorism.

Those charged are Mr Moses Katende Asuman, alias Mao, Mr Abdulatif Muzeyi Balikowa, Mr Weduma Adam Guloba, Mr Faisal Musana Mwanje, Ms Aidah Nakamatte, Ms Rahma Namuganza, Ms Rahma Namala and Mr Kabwiso Abdulrahman, alias Silver, alias Hassan, alias Kyuka.

The State contends that the suspects were members of the rebel (Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) group, who were coordinating and operating activities after they underwent training from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“Prosecution shall contend that all the accused persons indicted in this case are all members of ADF engaged in carrying out various but well-coordinated operations. Their actions are deliberate with a purpose to facilitate ADF in Uganda ,” reads the indictment.

The group appeared before Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizi, who committed them to the High Court.

It is alleged that between 2021 and 2023, in diverse areas in central and eastern Uganda, the suspects while riding on motorcycles conducted several attacks against government facilities, equipment, security and police personnel leading to the loss of lives and property.