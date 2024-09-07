State Minister for defence, Sarah Mateke dies at 50

Kisoro Woman Member of Parliament and Minister of state for Defence and Veteran Affairs (Defence), Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke is dead, her elder brother, Dr Gedion Mugisha has confirmed.

She was aged 50.

Dr Mugisha said Nyirabashitsi experienced a heart attack at her home h in Kampala in the wee hours of Saturday morning and was pronounced dead moments after arriving at Mengo hospital where she had been rushed for treatment.

"It's unfortunate that Sarah died at the time when Kisoro District and Uganda needed her services more. It's a big loss to our family," he said.

Dr Mugisha said burial arrangements will be communicated after a family meeting.

“Although we expect the government to come up with the burial programme, as the family we need to prepare ourselves," Dr Mugisha added.

In a brief interaction with this reporter, her father, Dr Philemon Mateke, a former state minister for regional cooperation, said Nyirabashitsi’s death is a big blow to the family.

Kisoro municipality deputy mayor, Mr Augustine Mbonigaba said Nyirabashitsi was the best legislator the district has ever had.

"Nyirabashitsi was social, cooperative, developmental, down to earth and never sectarian. We have lost a pillar of unity and development," Mr Mbonigaba eulogised.

The Kisoro district council speaker, Mr Amos Hakizimana eulogized her as a committed leader who visited her constituency every weekend to attend social functions despite her busy schedule.

"During her tenure, she did her best to organize and empower women into development programmes. We have lost the only minister we had in Kisoro district. May her soul rest in peace," Mr Hakizimana said.



More about Nyirabashitsi

Nyirabashitsi was born on July 15, 1974 in the Chahi subcounty, Kisoro District in the Kigezi region to Philemon Mateke and Joy Rwanfizi Mateke, a professional teacher.

Nyirabashitsi attended Seseme Integrate School then Maryhill High School for her secondary education. She joined Bugema University and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. She also held a Master's degree in Public Health from the same University and a Postgraduate diploma in Public Administration and Management from Uganda Christian University

Nyirabashitsi run family businesses, including timber production and transportation before she founded Nyirabashitsi Foundation where she supports children to join boarding secondary schools from senior one to senior six.

She was the chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Metropolitan International University, Makerere Metropolitan Management Institute, Kampala.

She joined public service as Assistant Town clerk of Kisoro town council. In 2021, she contested for woman member of parliament of Kisoro District in Western Uganda and won against then incumbent Rose Kabagyeni.