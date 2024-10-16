State not ready to prosecute TikToker accused of insulting Museveni

A TikToker who allegedly insulted the Kabaka (king) of Buganda, Ronald Mutebi and President Museveni has asked court to dismiss the charges against him for want of prosecution.

Through his lawyers, Mr Ibrahim Musana, also known as Pressure 24/7 who, on Wednesday, had appeared before the Chief Magistrates Court at Buganda Road for the hearing of his case of alleged promotion of hate speech and spreading malicious information and asked court to dismiss the case.

This was after the state attorney, Mr Ivan Kyazze told court that he was not ready to prosecute Musana and asked for more time to prepare.

“Your worship, this matter has been adjourned over five times without proceeding. It seems the state is not ready to prosecute my client. We therefore, seek dismissal for want of prosecution,” one of Musana’s lawyers, Mr Kato Tumusiime told court.

Mr Kyazze told the presiding Chief Magistrate, Ronald Kayiizi that he was not ready to prosecute the case despite having one witness present in court.

“Your worship, we are not ready to proceed with the hearing of the case because we are still processing the forensic report and the compact discs with videos that we intend to use during the hearing of the case,”Mr Kyazze said.

The magistrate deferred court proceedings to November 19 as the last adjournment.

Prosecution case

The state contends that Musana between August 2023 and February 2024 shared through his Tik-Tok account (Pressure 24/7) information which is likely to degrade or demean and promote hostility against four leaders, including Kabaka Mutebi, President Museveni, Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among and State Minister for Information Communication Technology, Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo.