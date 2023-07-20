State objects to Lugoolobi’s request to repossess his passport

The prosecution has objected to the application by the State Minister for Planning, Mr Amos Lugoloobi, seeking to have his diplomatic passport indefinitely.

On April 20, the minister was granted bail by the Principal Senior Grade One Magistrate, Ebert Asiimwe and among the conditions, was surrendering his diplomatic passport in court and seeking court permission to travel abroad.

However, Mr Lugoloobi applied to challenge the decision. In his application, Mr Lugoloobi stated that he needed his diplomatic passport because his line of work requires him to attend a plethora of financial meetings on behalf of the government.

According to the minister, he has been formally invited to different conferences ever since he was granted bail, and they are important for Uganda and other partners to achieve budgetary targets towards sustainable development.

While objecting to his application, the prosecution led by Ms Gloria Inzikuru relying on a sworn affidavit by the senior state attorney Ms Safina Bireka told the court that the reason why the minister was granted bail was to enable him to secure medical treatment and not for purposes of making regular travels outside the country.

“No evidence has been adduced to show that the applicant (minister) is the only person who can attend the various meetings outside the country. The readiness and willingness of the applicant to observe the varied terms is speculative,” she submitted.

Adding: “The applicant was not barred from travelling outside the country but he would apply whenever he wanted to travel. This means he has not kept his contractual agreement with the court. The application is prejudicial to the respondent since it offends the interests.”

The minister through his lawyer John Tumukunde, in response to the state’s submission, stated that the affidavit in support by the state is full of fears, and suspicion as Mr Lugoolobi is not like any other Ugandan as he is state minister and can be assigned by the president any time.

Mr Tumukunde stated that it is very expensive for the minister each time he has to travel, to hire a lawyer to apply for his diplomatic passport in court.

“We have only one state minister for planning and a commissioner or another envoy cannot be sent because the letters from World Bank and other institutions are directed to the state minister,” he said.

Adding: “Arms of government should not be seen to curtail another; they should be seen to support one another. It is tedious to always make an application every after one week whenever he wants to travel.”

Mr Tumukunde said that the minister is only asking for his diplomatic passport as he has followed the conditions of the court and returned his passport and that other bail conditions can stay.

The trial registrar at the Anti-Corruption court, Ms Lamunu Pamela Ocaya set July 21 to rule on the matter.