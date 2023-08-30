State of Rukungiri school worries parents

Parents and teachers of Kajunju Primary School in Ruhinda Sub-county, Rukungiri District, have decried the sorry state of the school.

The school, which was founded by the Church of Uganda in 1949, was constructed by parents using mad and wattle to enable learners acquire an education.

With an enrolment of 670 pupils, the school faces infrastructural challenges such as cracks on the wall, dusty floors and the roofs are riddled with holes.

Mr Pauson Byaruhanga, a lay reader at Kajunju Church of Uganda (foundation body representative), wants government to give the school a facelift.

“Why is this government punishing her young citizens to the extent of not even constructing a modern learning facility in this area to be like other schools?” he wondered.

The head teacher, Mr Obadiah Gumisiriza, said they might not open for third term. “I can’t tell the future of this school because all the roofing materials of all seven classrooms are eaten by ants, some have even developed cracks, we thank God that he enabled us to finish the second term before losing a life,” Mr Gumisiriza, said.

He added: “The coming term will be full of rain and our classrooms can’t contain learners when it is raining. So, I am not sure whether we shall open for the third term, if it happens and we open, we will be using the church to shelter the learners.”

Mr Gumisiriza said they have informed the district authorities through the education department and the area Member of Parliament (MP) about the state of the school in vain.

The chairperson of Parents and Teachers Association, Ms Loy Katyaza, said it is a pity that the only school in the parish operates in dilapidated structures.

“About two weeks ago, we held a fundraising to raise funds to support the school. We had invited our area MP but he never attended nor did he promise us anything,” she said.

Mr Author Niwabine, a parent, asked government to intervene as the lives of their children are in danger.

“I started Primary One from here in 1977. Since then, the government has never constructed even a single classroom block apart from a water tank. We are fighting alone yet we also pay taxes,” he said.

The district principal education officer, Mr Jackson Turyahumura, said two classroom blocks would be constructed once the district council secures funds.