State opposes bail for NUP supporters, court sets ruling for October 3

The Kawempe Grade One Magistrates Court has pushed the ruling on the bail application for ten National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders and supporters to October 3, 2025, after the state objected to their release.

Prosecution, led by Chief State Attorney Sharon Sarah Nambuya, asked court to deny bail, arguing that the accused are likely to interfere with witnesses, frustrate ongoing investigations, and abscond trial.

“We are filing ten affidavits in objection to the bail application. The affidavits were sworn by Detective ASP Sarah Kataike, an investigating officer attached to Kampala Metropolitan Police North,” Ms Nambuya told court.

She added that two of the accused, Edward Ssebufu alias Eddie Mutwe and Achileo Kivumbi, are already facing capital charges of aggravated robbery before the High Court in Masaka, which raises the risk of absconding if released.

Ms Nambuya further noted that one of the prosecution’s potential witnesses is a colleague and subordinate of Mr Mutwe, who has already appeared on social media, raising fears of influence and obstruction of justice.

“The investigations are at an advanced stage, which negates the possibility of a delayed trial. Several suspects are still at large, and if the ten are released, they may interfere with police inquiries,” she submitted.

Court also heard that some sureties presented by the defence were younger than the accused by at least ten years, while the phone numbers listed were not registered in their names, according to telecom data.

“The sureties are not substantial enough to compel the appearance of the accused before court,” Ms Nambuya argued, citing a Masaka High Court decision that earlier denied bail to Mutwe and Kivumbi on public interest grounds.

She also singled out individual applicants, saying Ms Saudah Madaada was arrested at the border disguised in a manner that suggested intent to flee. She further questioned the suitability of Mr Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro’s sureties, including his father, retired judicial officer Moses Baligeya Mufumbiro, citing age and mobility concerns.

In rebuttal, defence lawyers Samuel Mulindwa Muyiizi, Evans Ochienge, and Alex Luganda urged court to grant bail, stressing that all accused remain innocent until proven guilty.

“Your worship, these Ugandans have nowhere to go other than before you to plead for freedom. None of the accused before this court is charged with a capital offence that attracts the death penalty or life imprisonment. They are simply charged with felonies,” Mr Ochienge argued.

The defence insisted that the law only requires proof of a fixed place of abode, which has been provided, and dismissed fears of interference with witnesses as speculative.

“None of the accused has a history of violence,” Mr Ochienge added, saying the prosecution’s assertions were “mere conjecture.”

The trial magistrate adjourned the matter to October 3, 2025, when a ruling on the bail application will be delivered.

Background to the case

The unlawful drilling case stems from the February 12, 2025, arrest of several NUP members at the party’s Makerere-Kavule offices in Kawempe Division.

Prosecution alleges that the accused convened a meeting where individuals were trained in military-style exercises without permission from the Minister, contrary to Section 45 of the Penal Code Act.

The first nine accused include NUP deputy spokesperson Mr Mufumbiro, Kampala Central Woman Lord Councillor aspirant Ms Madaada, and six private security aides of NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi.

These are Mr Ssebufu alias Eddie Mutwe, Mr Kivumbi, Mr Tasi Calvin alias Bobi Giant, Mr Edwin Sserunkuma alias Eddy King Kabejja, Mr Lukenge Sharif, and Mr Yasin Nyanzi. Another accused, Mr Tonny Kawesi, faces a separate count of unlawful drilling.

The state recently amended the charge sheet to include NUP school coordinator Ms Dorren Kaija, who now faces counts of unlawful drilling, conspiracy to commit a felony, and offences relating to private schools under the Education Act.

All the accused pleaded not guilty.