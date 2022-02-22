State still gathering evidence to pin Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana, court defers case

MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana appearing before Masaka Magistrates Court via zoom link from Kigo Prison on Febuary 22, 2022.

By  Fahad Malik Jjingo

What you need to know:

  • The legislators’ prayers followed submissions by the Resident State Attorney, Richard Birivumbuka, who told court that investigations into their case were still incomplete seeking for an adjournment of the matter.

Masaka Grade one magistrate, Christine Nantegge, has rejected bail pleas by MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) and Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) who are facing several charges, including murder, attempted murder and aiding and abetting terrorism.

