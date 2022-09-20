Step-daughter sues Wanyoto over access to father’s burial site 

The step-daughter of the chairperson of the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) Women’s League, Ms Lydia Wanyoto, has sued the latter for allegedly denying her access to her late father’s grave yard and welfare.

Florence Wanyenze Mutende, 11, suing through her next of friend, Ms Jackline Nabulo, yesterday, contended that Ms Wanyoto applied for letters of administration of the estate of her late father, James Shinyabulo Mutende, but she has allegedly not taken care of her.

“Since the death of Mutende on October 3, 2015 and subsequent burial on October 10, the defendant (Ms Wanyoto) has continuously blocked the plaintiff (step-daughter) and other close relatives of the late James from freely accessing the grave to conduct prayers, mourning and other cultural , religious, spiritual and social functions to obtain relief from grief in violation of their rights enshrined in Articles 29 (1)c, 29 (1), 37 and 45 of the Constitution,” court documents read in part.

“Unless restrained by this court, the defendant (Ms Wanyoto) has threatened to continue the conduct hereby complained of, to the detriment of the minor plaintiff,” the documents add. Mutende was serving as the State Minister for Industry at the time of his death.

Ms Wanyoto’s step-daughter accuses her of ignoring her welfare and using it for her benefit and biological children.

“Since then, the defendant has ignored the welfare of the plaintiff, whilst applying the property, income and proceeds of the estate of the late Mutende exclusively to herself and probably her biological children,” the step-daughter avers. She adds that owing to the conduct of her step-mother, she has suffered loss and injury, for which she holds Ms Wanyoto liable.

Through her lawyers of Prudens Law Advocates, Florence wants court to order the breaking down of the boundary wall at the burial place in Mafudhu, Sironko District where her late father was buried.

She said this is intended to give her and other grieved relatives unlimited access to the burial place.

The plaintiff also wants court to grant letters of administration in respect of the estate of the late Mutende to her through her next of friend or any other person that court deems fit.