Stepmother arrested after Kyankwanzi baby found strangled in pit

Police in Kyankwanzi District are holding two suspects in connection with the death of a baby whose body was retrieved from a newly dug pit at the home of her parents in Kiryanongo Sub-county.

The body was recovered on September 12.

According to Wamala Region Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala, the deceased was identified as Majorine Nambuya, who is aged 1-year and 8-months.

She had been reported missing earlier on September 12 by her parents Geofrey Katende and Tolofisa Nakafeero.

“The baby went missing at the home of her stepmother identified as Kasifa Nabakooza where they were playing with other children. The parents of the baby had gone to the garden, leaving her at home in company of her 8-yr old brother,” Kawala said in a brief police statement.

Police documents further indicate that the children reportedly sought company of other kids in the neighborhood of Nabakooza, who had sent them to pick guavas within the same locality.

“When the children returned home with the guavas, the baby that had remained with Nabakooza had disappeared. Nabakooza in company of a house help only identified at Batala and the other children began the search for the missing baby,” police said.

Police preliminary findings suggest that the cause of death was strangulation after being sexually abused.

By the end of Thursday, Nabakooza and her male house help (Batala) had been taken into custody.

“Police are investigating the unfortunate incident,” Kawala further revealed.