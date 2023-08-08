Steps of Africa dance festival to empower ghetto children

The Steps of Africa dance festival, a new platform that will be empowering underprivileged children living in slum areas in the country through music, dance, and drama has been launched.

While announcing the launch on Monday, Mr Shyam Kotetcha, the director at Lato Milk, said the upcoming festival is the first-time people are uniting around new dancing groups to show the world where to fish out the next crop of top artistes.

He added that such a youthful talent can be employed to act in movies, dance, or sing, which gives them a chance to improve their lives.

Ms Sheetal Erapapda, a professional dancer and choreographer from Nairobi, Kenya, said dance is an important career like others.

“Shyam is a good friend. I told him performing on video and performing on stage is different. Dance production is different from stage production, so I came here in May and I visited every group to assess their needs,” she said.

She further noted that through her visits, she found that the children lacked education, books, and homes where to stay and most of them do not know that dancing is an equally important career such as education.

“It is important to teach the Ghetto dance groups how to manage their teams to attract people from different parts of the world who can come and support them,” she added.

Throughout her 15-year-dance career, Sheetal noted that she was impressed with the Triplets Ghetto kids after watching their performances and in the process ended up following them on Instagram.

She believes that if they are fine-tuned, they can shine on the international stage.

Singer Hajara Namukwaya, alias Spice Diana, said the initiative will open people’s minds that dance is not only limited to children.

“There is a mentality that it is only kids who dance and when one turns 20 years, they think they have become adults, but young dancers like the Masaka Kids and Ghetto dancers have started changing the narrative because of the exposure that they have gained and sharing the same table with stars,” she said.