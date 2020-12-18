Sticking campaign issues that await  President in Bunyoro

By Elizabeth Kamurungi More by this Author

President Museveni starts his campaign in Bunyoro Sub-region, one of his strongholds since he came to power, but a few longstanding unresolved issues will confront him on the trail.

In the 2016 elections, Mr Museveni polled 81.4 per cent in Kibaale District, 74.47 per cent in Hoima, 69.62 per cent in Masindi and 68.74 per cent in Buliisa. Only two of the 23 MPs in Bunyoro are independents. The rest belong to NRM party. The NRM also dominates the local government seats in the area.

The NRM secretary for Hoima District, Mr Maxwell Kaboyo, yesterday insisted that despite a few unfulfilled pledges, people are happy with the President’s performance.

He said NRM has improved infrastructure in the sub-region such as oil roads and the ongoing construction of Kabaale International Airport and granting city status to Hoima Municipality last year.

However, there remain a few outstanding issues that may eat away Mr Museveni’s vote in Bunyoro in the upcoming elections.

Mr Stephen Mukitale Biraahwa, the Buliisa County MP, said although Bunyoro remains an NRM stronghold, it has been marginalised.

For the first time, Bunyoro has had a presidential candidate - Mr Joseph Kabuleta – who hails from Masindi District.

“Over the years, we have supported other candidates. This time, the people of Bunyoro have made history by fielding their own. We are determined to give him overwhelming support,” Mr Ali Babi, the regional campaign manager for Mr Kabuleta, said.

During last year’s Hoima District Woman parliamentary by-election, the joint Opposition candidate, Ms Asinansi Nyakato, gave NRM’s Harriet Businge sleepless nights, suggesting Opposition is gaining ground in Bunyoro. President Museveni had to camp there for two days to ensure victory for Ms Businge.

This year, the Opposition has also fielded more candidates in the area than in the previous elections.

Unbuilt monument

There is also the unfulfilled pledge of a monument at Birembo Primary School in Kakumiro District where Mr Museveni survived a deadly attack by former president Milton Obote’s troops, and another in Buhimba Town Council where many fallen guerrilla fighters were buried.

A public university in Bunyoro, which was pledged 15 years ago, has never been built. In 2015, Parliament passed a resolution to operationalise the university and it was supposed to open in 2017/2018 financial year at Kigumba. It did not.

In August this year, Bunyoro Kingdom petitioned government about the unfulfilled pledge.

Mr Andrew Byakutaga, the kingdom prime minister, said lack of a university has made Bunyoro lag behind other sub-regions in tertiary education.

Oil money sharing

The local communities are clamouring for a share on the oil and gas benefits. President Museveni calls it his oil, but the host communities want a share of the proceeds. They expect him to make a commitment on this issue.

Bunyoro wants an industrial park and businesses centre to accompany the oil production and airport. “We might end up with an airport without business, only delivering oil cargo without exports,” Mr Mukitale said.

“Masindi is an oil district but has not benefited directly from oil programmes. We need to be catered for. Unemployed youth in the outskirts have resorted to drugs,” Mr Raymond Mugume, a resident of Masindi, said.

Underfunded Bunyoro ministry

The compliant of an idle Bunyoro Affairs ministry is alive. The ministry was created as an affirmative initiative to address Bunyoro’s problems. But the ministry is so underfunded that for nearly 10 years since its creation, it has had little impact on ground.

In the 2018/19 financial year, the Bunyoro Affairs ministry was allocated shs800m compared to that of Karamoja, which received Shs14.6b and that of Teso’s Shs1.8b.

“Bunyoro ministry without budget, programmes, and funding is useless. For the last nine years of the ministry, we have not seen any project,” Mr Mukitale said.

Flooding disasters

About 3,800 people are said to have been affected by floods that hit the area in March when Lake Albert overshot the shoreline, but they received no support from government.

The floods also affected health facilities, including Butiaba Health Centre III, ferry services on Lake Albert, factories and other services.

There is the issue of evictions of squatters by landlords and investors.

Poor health services

Masindi District chairperson Cosmas Byaruhanga said the district lacks a well-equipped hospital. “The one we have (Masindi hospital) was built in 1926 and is currently dilapidated,” Mr Byaruhanga said. “Our theatre is in one room and has only one bed. If there are two patients that need emergency operation at the same time, you leave one to die,” he added.

Pledge of secondary school

Another voter, Mr Cosmas Byaruhanga, said the President pledged that government would take over St Joseph’s Secondary School in Kikingura where his NRA guerrilla fighters rested while retreating after attacking Masindi barracks in the 1980s. “We request him to fulfil his pledge of making it a memorial school,” he said.