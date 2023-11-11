Stigma of being a teenage mum

Inspired by the writer’s true story, Act of Love is a moving short film set in Nairobi about a young mother who barely holds on to sanity.

After losing her job at a restaurant, Juliana downsizes to a one-roomed house in an informal neighbourhood.

Her luck turns when she is shortlisted for an interview by a top accounting firm. However, before she can leave her house, the landlord—Mutisya—gives her a final notice to pay her rent arrears the same morning. Then, her neighbour—Mama Mukami—who had promised to watch her two-month-old baby has a campaign engagement for a local politician.

Sister Magdalene, despite being sympathetic to Juliana, cannot allow her to leave the baby at the church due to a ‘pandemic’ of mothers abandoning their children in the compound.

Undeterred, Juliana beats the clock and makes it for the interview, her upset baby in her arms.

A sequence of events, triggered by her baby’s cries, makes Juliana lose her promising interview. Broken and frustrated, she questions her love for her baby. Act of Love premiered at the Anga Cinema, Diamond Plaza 2 in Parklands, Nairobi, on October 20. It also simultaneously premiered online, and is available in all 195 countries and territories globally, exclusively via Digital Cinema Extension—MyMovies.Africa.

“Act of Love is a film that makes society acknowledge the ugly side of motherhood,” says Shelly Gitonga, the writer. “Statistics show that postpartum depression (PPD) affects 10 to 20 percent of women globally; but in Africa, the situation is worse, with 10-32 percent of women suffering from PPD.”

“In Kenya, the prevalence of this maternal mental health challenge is reported as anywhere between 11 and 13 percent, affecting the wellbeing of mothers, newborns, families and communities,” says Shirleen Wangari, the producer, at Blackwell Films. “The condition can impair a mother’s ability to care for her child and, in extreme cases, can lead to postpartum psychosis, suicide and/or infanticide.”

Screening manager at DocuBox, Wambui Gathee, concludes: “Act of Love is an extraordinary film that effortlessly transports viewers into a realm of awe, through its powerful visuals, profound performances, and gripping narrative. This film will create an impact on different audiences, particularly on parents from diverse backgrounds.”

The film won the People’s Choice Award at the inaugural Sauti Zetu Film Festival (SZFF), held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, last month.