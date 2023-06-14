Stillbirth cases at Mukono Hospital worry leaders

Legislators in Mukono District were on Monday shocked after finding out the number of stillbirth cases being registered at Mukono General Hospital.

The legislators, joined by the Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LOP), Mr Mathias Mpuuga were on an oversight activity.

Mukono Hospital Medical Superintendent, Mr Geoffrey Kasirye told the legislators that every month on average, the facility registers about 20 stillbirth cases.

On an annual basis, over 800 mothers deliver from the facility, and out of those, about 250 undergo a cesarean. Records at the facility show that annually on average, four mothers die while giving birth as a result of postpartum hemorrhage (PPH).

“The high occurrence of stillbirths at our facility is mainly caused by untreated infections of mothers, bleeding, and malaria. It is not in any way related to the negligence by health workers as members of the community allege,” Mr Kasirye noted.

This reporter established that the hospital only has two scans of which one is non-functioning. It lacks an X-ray yet such machines are vital in detecting deformities in mothers.

The facility has only two incubators and Dr Kasirye says they are always used interchangeably and sometimes they are forced to put two babies in one.

Mr Mpuuga noted that the figure was so worrying and also painful, especially for the mothers carrying pregnancy for such a period of time only to be told that their babies can’t survive.

“This hospital is not any different from many other hospitals we have in the country. No problem found here is unique. It is criminal for a regime of 40 years to allow mothers and babies to die during birth. All of us must be concerned,” he said.

The legislators blamed the hospital management for hiding such vital information from them whenever they ask about the hospital’s status.

According to the Mukono Municipality MP, Ms Betty Nambooze, they have always asked the management about what is lacking so that they can lobby and also remind the government about its responsibility in equipping health facilities, but they fail to provide the information.

Mr Fred Kayondo, the Mukono South County MP wondered where the hospital keeps babies who die as a result of stillbirth since the facility which serves as the mortuary is nonfunctional.